Heike Pirngruber from Heidelberg, Germany, is pushing her little puppy and gear in a jogging stroller on a walk from the West Coast to the East Coast of the U.S. to raise awareness of the climate crisis. Along the way, she hopes to raise $50,000 in support of the charity One Tree Planted. Monday afternoon, she was at the Seneca store, and planning to head around through Logan Valley to Prairie City. For more information, visit pushbikegirl.com.
