All current and past alumni, teachers and local residents are invited to a Prairie City High School all-class reunion June 25-27.
A list of activities and registration information can be found on the school website: pcsd4.com.
All proceeds will be donated to Prairie City School District.
For more information, contact Kevin Zemmer at 775-388-1952 or Rebecca Neault at 208-781-1226.
