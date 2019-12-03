Fields School officials invited members of the Prairie City American Legion Post 106 and Harney County Post 63 as they presented a new flag pole Oct. 29 in front of the school.
Jim Jerome of Post 106, who is also the District 10 finance officer, attended the ceremony.
“We went down to help present the colors and dedicate the flag pole,” he said.
He and Legionnaires LB Adams and Ab Bezona as well as Post Commander Ed Negus were there to assist Post 63.
Charles E. Schmidt of Harney County, who was national commander from 2016-2017, was also present with several Post 63 Legionnaires.
Fields School includes grades 1-8, and high school students attend Crane High School.
Fifteen students, two teachers and two parents joined in as Jerome read about the flag and two others demonstrated how to fold it correctly while describing the symbolism of each of the 13 folds.
“All the kids who were interested learned to fold the flag — a little hands-on participation,” Jerome said. “It was well worth it. They were eager learners. It was nice to participate with Burns.”
