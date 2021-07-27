After overcoming pandemic restrictions last year, the Prairie City Fiber Fest had its biggest year yet.
“It’s just growing and growing and growing,” organizer Ginger Shive told the Eagle.
The event featured woolen wares and demonstrations on cleaning wool, spinning and creating valuable and beautiful items.
In its third year, Shive said the festival’s goal is to infuse new money into the community.
She said people in Grant County are very opposed to people intruding on the community, and she said she is as well. This, she said, is why the organizers target people who are not looking to stay in the community after the festival.
“My goal was to bring in a lot of people from all over the place that are going to leave money here with lodging and food, and then go home,” she said.
Shive said the festival drew around 30 vendors, and 10 workshops filled up.
The event also featured musical acts on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, jazz pianist Jeff Barbour stepped in as the scheduled musician while “Sage Rats,” featuring Joan Suther and Janet Braymen of Burns, performed on Sunday.
Different vendors had different reasons for coming out to the festival.
Angela Rictor, the owner of Painted Harlot Fiber Arts of Vale, said she participated in the festival to “get out of the house and support 4-H and FFA.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.