Organizers of the Prairie City Fiber Fest look forward to this year’s festival after seeing continued growth despite the pandemic.
COVID-19’s impact on events remains ever-present since the first shutdowns last March, but the Prairie City Fiber Fest’s success last year has organizers hoping to grow this year.
Taci Philbrook, a director in charge of vendors, advertising and the scholarship program, said they were the only fiber festival — showcasing producers and vendors of fibers such as wool — available in Oregon last year, and they worked to make sure the event was safe for participants.
“We fenced off the entire park, and people were at both entrances keeping track of the number of people and provided masks and hand sanitizer,” said Ginger Shive, the festival director. “This year the (Grant County Chamber of Commerce) is going to provide us with masks, and we have the sanitizer ready, and we’re going to set up like we did last year.”
Philbrook said the amount of space available for the event also made it easier to accommodate for distancing, which is unique to this festival.
“Our fiber fest covers more real estate — because we use the Teen Center, the community center and the park — than any other festival in Oregon,” Philbrook said. “Most of them are just in one building, but our event covers a lot of the city.”
Shive said, if they were able to pull off the event last year, they’re confident they can make it happen again this year.
Even with unexpected changes that might come from COVID-19 mandates, Shive said organizers are prepared to make the changes necessary to keep the event going. Last year’s event saw changes up to the week prior to the event, but Philbrook said the team adjusted. They are prepared to make last-minute adjustments again if it happens this year.
“When the state says you can have X number of people per square feet, we know how many square feet are in each location so we’ll make changes along with the regulation,” Shive said. “People seem to understand that, and they are just so kind and thoughtful. They don’t get uptight, and they roll with the punches.”
Philbrook said it’s important to note that many visitors at the event are travelers that are aware of the restrictions and guidelines.
The festival currently has 23 vendors signed with one lady bringing fiber from valais blacknose sheep crossed with Leicester longwool, a rare fiber to find, according to Shive.
“I said to my husband when I saw that application, ‘I know where I’m spending some money,’” Shive said. “To get your hands on a fleece that is rarely available in the U.S. and have it land in Prairie City is like two thumbs up.”
Philbrook said a big part of planning for this year has been communicating with vendors through calls or their newsletter to make sure everyone is on the same page.
A new $1,000 scholarship is also being awarded, thanks to the growth seen from last year’s festival. The scholarship is available to a student that is graduating and has attended school or home school in the county for 12 months, and the money will go to a student’s institute of higher learning. The money can be used for books, tuition and living expenses.
“The applicants are to be judged on the basis of their FFA involvement, scholastic achievement, essays and a letter of recommendation from an FFA advisor,” Philbrook said. The application process will be open Jan. 1, 2022, to April 15, 2022.
The two-day festival is scheduled for July 24-25 with workshops starting on July 23. Workshops will cover a variety of classes: felted vessels, needle-felted gnomes, hand-felted slippers, pine needle basketry, punch needle rug hooking and more.
Volunteers are also needed to monitor traffic at the venues, provide masks, hand out materials, answer questions and set up and take down tables and chairs.
