The Fourth of July fireworks show in Prairie City is back this year after being canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
In addition to the fireworks show, dubbed “Live Freedom,” the city will have a parade and 5K run.
Jim Hamsher, Prairie City mayor, said the fireworks show would be on July 3 at dusk in front of the Oxbow.
He said July 3 was the only time the city could schedule a pyrotechnic company.
Hamsher said a Fourth of July 5K run kicks off at 8 a.m. at Depot Park. He said the registration cost is by donation only. All of the proceeds will benefit the Prairie City Community Center. He said the 5K run begins and ends at Depot Park.
He said the town would have a parade at noon. Pam Woodworth will be the grand marshal this year.
“With everything starting to come back,” Hamsher said, “I think people are very happy.”
Events across Oregon were canceled last year — from the Oregon State Fair to Cycle Oregon, which planned rides through Grant County in September, to the BMW Riders of Oregon’s Chief Joseph Rally, which takes place at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
The loss of Grant County’s summer events impacted the county’s already hobbled economy that relies on tourism to get through the year.
