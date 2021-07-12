As fire crews held a 500-acre fire 3 miles north of Prairie City, nearly 600 people turned out for its Independence Day parade.
The night before, winds blew the Dixie Creek Fire away from the city to avoid a worst-case scenario, and the town was able to breathe a cautious sigh of relief.
Brooke Williams, a parade organizer, said it was “incredibly disappointing” not to be able to have the fireworks display for the community, but “nature had other ideas.”
However, on a positive note, she said the show technically was not “canceled” because they found another donor to pay to put on a fireworks show during Christmas on the Prairie in November or New Year’s Eve.
Williams said there were 15 groups of participants in the parade. She told the Eagle they tapped Pam Woodworth to be the parade’s grand marshal for her years of service at the Prairie City School District and cooking at the Grant County Senior Center. Woodworth said Clyde Holliday, a freshman and FFA officer, served as the parade announcer.
She said the categories for the parade contest included adults, children, first responders, classic cars, derby cars and livestock and animals. Williams said they did not have entries for all of the categories. For instance, she said, they did not get any classic or derby car entrants.
She said volunteer judges handed out six blue ribbons and six red ribbons. Most, she said, went to children. Williams said the results were not written and that it was her responsibility — not the volunteer judges — to ensure that they were recorded.
“It was hard enough to get people to help,” she said. “I don’t want them thrown under the bus.”
Williams said, given last year’s COVID-19 restrictions, the Fourth of July celebrations were critical to the town’s collective mental health and morale.
“We needed to see each other out and about with our smiling faces showing,” Williams said.
She said the human connection during the Fourth of July — where America celebrates its independence — is critical for a healthy society.
“It puts a friendly face on the person you have been at war with on social media,” she said.
Williams said she thought this year’s Independence Day parade helped “mend fences” and “rebuild some strained relationships.”
“That’s what small towns are about,” she said, “learning to live with the differences of others.”
