JoLynne Ashley, salutatorian for Prairie City School's class of 2020, has earned two local art scholarships from the Grant County Art Association and the Juniper Arts Council.
The Grant County Art Association 2020 Art Scholarship is for $1,000. Ashley said she plans to go to Eastern Oregon University to pursue a degree in fine art with an emphasis on English and writing.
The Juniper Arts Council's 2020 scholarship is for $500.
The annual Juniper Arts Council scholarship is given to Grant County students interested in majoring or minoring in visual arts, performing arts and literary arts.
The Juniper Arts Council was established in 1991 to promote the arts, arts education and cultural heritage in Grant County. The Council meets September through May on the second Thursday of the month. New members are always welcome. For further information on the Juniper Arts Council, call 541-932-4892.
