Seniors
Honor roll (3.5-4.0 GPA): JoLynne Ashley, Shaelynn Bice, Aleah Johns, Johna Long, Kaden Madden, Madalyn Way, Cole Deiter and Rilee Emmel.
Honorable mention (3.0-3.49 GPA): Shaine Madden, Carson McKay, Emily Ennis, Jacob McClung, Opie McDaniel, Lucas McKinley, Abby Winegar, Jacob McHatton and Austin Catron.
Juniors
Honor roll: Brandon Horrell, Caitlin Willet, Declan Zweygardt, Aries Bice, Katie Hire, Jayden Winegar and Samantha Workman.
Honorable mention: Abbey Pfefferkorn, Tanner Way, Tristan McMahan, Jesaka Culley, Jayda Dubois and Kevin Duvall.
Sophomores
Honor roll: Marcus Judd, Seth Moore and Hannah Wall.
Honorable mention: Masyn Keith.
Freshmen
Honor roll: Kaitlynne Ashley, Laken McKay, Leif Rausch and Paige Shaw.
Honorable mention: Cole Teel, BettyAnn Wilson, Boe Workman and Dalli Girvin.
Eighth-graders
Honor roll: Cliff Bice, Wes Voigt, Porsche Kite, Tristen Gibson, Cayden Howard, Brooke Teel and Jaycee Winegar.
Honorable mention: Cody Reagan, Kyler Shaw, McKenzie Lawrence, Francisco Beam, Lane Clark and Zach Montwheeler.
Seventh-graders
Honor roll: Reece Jacobs, Tamara Judd, Eric Rausch, Josie Horrell, Clyde Holliday, Eli Hinkle, Lilly Rockhill, Addisen Saul and Gracie Voigt.
Honorable mention: Skylar McKay, Zoey Beam, Hagen Workman and Preston Davis.
