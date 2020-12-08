Seniors
4.0 GPA: Ezra Beam, Jesaka Culley, Brandon Horrell, Sophia McLennan, Caitlin Willet and Jayden Winegar.
Honor roll (3.5-3.99 GPA): Samantha Workman, Declan Zweygardt, Katie Hire, Kevin Duvall, Jojari Field and Abbey Pfefferkorn.
Honorable mention (3.0-3.49 GPA): Mikiah Kimble.
Juniors
4.0 GPA: Marcus Judd.
Honor roll: Masyn Keith and Gavin Lopez.
Honorable mention: Hannah Wall, Tianna Lawrence, John Titus, Cameron Zirkel and Zenteyvia Locke.
Sophomores
Honor roll: Kaitlynne Ashley and Laken McKay.
Honorable mention: Betty Ann Wilson, Paige Shaw, Caitlin Titus and Cole Teel.
Freshmen
Honor roll: Jasmine Hayzlett, Cayden Howard, Tristen Gibson and Wes Voigt.
Honorable mention: Cody Reagan, Jaycee Winegar, Brooke Teel and Brianna Kimble.
Eighth-graders
4.0 GPA: Tamara Judd.
Honor roll: Clyde Holliday, Josie Horrell, Reece Jacobs, Arie De Groot, Eric Rausch, Hinkle Eli and Lilly Rockhill.
Honorable mention: Skylar McKay, Hunter Urbanowicz, Gracie Voigt, Hagen Workman and Zoey Beam.
Seventh-graders
Honor roll: Alexis Anderton, Kaitlyn Dehart and Nicholas Perez.
Honorable mention: Riley Davis, Mya Bryant, Laynie Harmon, Ashlee Mills and Maison Teel.
