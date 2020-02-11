Seniors
4.0 GPA: Shaelynn Bice.
Honor roll: Jolynne Ashley, Rilee Emmel, Emily Ennis, Johna Long, Kaden Madden, Carson McKay, Lucas McKinley and Madalyn Way.
Honorable mention: Cole Deiter, Aleah Johns, Connor Jones, Shaine Madden, Opie McDaniel, Hailee Wall and Abby Winegar.
Juniors
4.0 GPA: Aries Bice, Caitlin Willet and Declan Zweygardt.
Honor roll: Katie Hire, Brandon Horrell, Jayden Winegar, Jesaka Culley and Samantha Workman.
Honorable mention: Tanner Way and Abbey Pfefferkorn.
Sophomores
Honor roll: Marcus Judd.
Honorable mention: Hanna Wall and Masyn Keith.
Freshmen
Honor roll: Kaitlynne Ashley and Laken McKay.
Honorable mention: Leif Rausch, Cole Teel, Paige Shaw and Boe Workman.
Eighth-graders
4.0 GPA: Cayden Howard and Jaycee Winegar.
Honor roll: Tristen Gibson, Porsche Kite, Cliff Bice, Brooke Teel and Wes Voigt.
Honorable mention: McKenzie Lawrence, Cody Reagan, Kyler Shaw and Madisyn Propeck.
Seventh-graders
4.0 GPA: Clyde Holliday, Josie Horrell, Reece Jacobs, Tamara Judd and Eric Rausch.
Honor roll: Lilly Rockhill, Eli Hinkle, Addisen Saul, Gracie Voigt and Hagen Workman.
Honorable mention: Skylar McKay and Zoey Beam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.