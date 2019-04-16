Seniors
4.0 GPA: Deja Amsden and Josiah Hoeffner.
Honor roll (3.5-3.99 GPA): Levi Burke and Haley Pfefferkorn.
Honorable mention (3.0-3.49 GPA): Jonathan Lawrence, Lane Williams, Brett Copenhaver, Raven Maloy, Paige Moore and Kyla Winton.
Juniors
4.0 GPA: JoLynne Ashley, Shaelynn Bice, Cole Deiter and Johna Long.
Honor roll: Aleah Johns, Jessica Reames, Madalyn Way, Shaine Madden, Carson McKay, Rilee Emmel and Abby Winegar.
Honorable mention: Opie McDaniel, Lucas McKinley, Kaden Madden and Emily Ennis.
Sophomores
4.0 GPA: Aries Bice, Brandon Horrell, Caitlin Willet and Declan Zweygardt.
Honor roll: Katie Hire, Mikiah Kimble, Jayden Winegar and Samantha Workman.
Honorable mention: Abbey Pfefferkorn.
Freshman
4.0 GPA: Riley Reames and Isaac Koopman.
Honor roll: Marcus Judd.
Honorable mention: Seth Moore, John Titus and Hannah Wall.
Eighth-graders
4.0 GPA: Kaitlynne Ashley and Janie Koopman.
Honor roll: Laken McKay, Leif Rausch and Cole Teel.
Honorable mention: BettyAnn Wilson, Paige Shaw and Caitlin Titus.
Seventh-graders
4.0 GPA: Cayden Howard.
Honor roll: Cliff Bice and Jaycee Winegar.
Honorable Mention: Brianna Kimble, Porsche Kite, Brooke Teel, Wes Voigt, McKenzie Lawrence, Cody Reagan and Tristen Gibson.
