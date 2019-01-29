First semester
Seniors
4.0 GPA: Deja Amsden, Levi Burke and Josiah Hoeffner.
Honor roll (3.5-3.99 GPA): Haley Pfefferkorn, Kyla Winton, Jonathan Lawrence and Paige Moore.
Honorable mention (3.0-3.49 GPA): Syd Holman, Raven Maloy, Brett Copenhaver and Lane Williams.
Juniors
4.0 GPA: JoLynne Ashley and Shaelynn Bice.
Honor roll: Aleah Johns, Johna Long and Jessica Reames.
Honorable mention: Cole Deiter, Rilee Emmel, Shaine Madden, Madalyn Way, Carson McKay, Kaden Madden, Emily Ennis, Lucas McKinley, Hailee Wall and Abby Winegar.
Sophomores
4.0 GPA: Aries Bice, Brandon Horrell, Caitlin Willet and Declan Zweygardt.
Honor roll: Jayden Winegar, Katie Hire and Mikiah Kimble.
Honorable mention: Samantha Workman, Jayda DuBois, Tristan McMahan and Abbey Pfefferkorn.
Freshman
4.0 GPA: Issac Koopman and Riley Reames.
Honor roll: Marcus Judd.
Honorable mention : Seth Moore and Hannah Wall.
Eighth-graders
4.0 GPA: Kaitlynne Ashley and Janie Koopman.
Honor roll: Leif Rausch, Laken McKay and Cole Teel.
Honorable mention: Wyatt Nolan, Paige Shaw and Betty Ann Wilson.
Seventh-graders
4.0 GPA: Cliff Bice.
Honor roll: Cayden Howard, Jaycee Winegar, Tristen Gibson, Cody Reagan and Brooke Teel.
Honorable mention: Brianna Kimble, Wes Voigt, Nolan Madden, McKenzie Lawrence and Kyler Shaw.
Second nine weeks
Seniors
4.0 GPA: Deja Amsden, Levi Burke and Josiah Hoeffner.
Honor roll: Halcy Pfefferkorn, Kyla Winton and Lane Williams.
Honorable mention: Jonathan Lawrence, Raven Maloy, Paige Moore, Brett Copenhaver and Syd Holman.
Juniors
Honor roll: JoLynne Ashley, Shaelynn Bice, Cole Deiter, Kaden Madden and Jessica Reames.
Honorable mention: Aleah Johns, Johna Long, Shaine Madden, Lucas McKinley, Rilee Emmel, Opie McDaniel, Carson McKay, Abby Winegar, Madalyn Way, Emily Ennis and Hailee Wall.
Sophomores
4.0 GPA: Aries Bice, Brandon Horrell, Caitlin Willet and Declan Zweygardt.
Honor roll: Katie Hire and Jayden Winegar.
Honorable mention: Jayda DuBois, Mikiah Kimble, Samantha Workman and Tristan McMahan.
Freshman
4.0 GPA: Riley Reames and Isaac Koopman.
Honor roll: Marcus Judd.
Eighth-graders
4.0 GPA: Kaitlynne Ashley and Janie Koopman.
Honor roll: Laken McKay, Leif Rausch and Cole Teel.
Honorable mention: Wyatt Nolan and Paige Shaw.
Seventh-graders
4.0 GPA: Cliff Bice.
Honor roll: Cayden Howard, Jaycee Winegar, Tristen Gibson, Brianna Kimble, Code Reagan and Brooke Teel.
Honorable mention: Wes Voigt, McKenzie Lawrence, Nolan Madden and Kyler Shaw.
