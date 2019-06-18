Second semester
Seniors
4.0 GPA: Deja Amsden and Josiah Hoeffner.
Honor roll (3.5-3.99 GPA): Haley Pfefferkorn and Levi Burke.
Honorable mention (3.0-3.49 GPA): Raven Maloy, Jonathan Lawrence, Paige Moore, Brett Copenhaver, Kyla Winton and Lane Williams.
Juniors
4.0 GPA: JoLynne Ashley, Shaelynn Bice, Johna Long and Madalyn Way.
Honor roll: Jessica Reames, Rilee Emmel and Aleah Johns.
Honorable mention: Carson McKay, Abby Winegar, Cole Deiter, Shaine Madden, Emily Ennis, Cody Jones, Kaden Madden, Lucas McKinley and Hailee Wall.
Sophomores
4.0 GPA: Aries Bice, Brandon Horrell, Caitlyn Willet and Declan Zweygardt.
Honor roll: Katie Hire.
Honorable mention: Mikiah Kimble, Samantha Workman, Jayden Winegar and Tristan McMahan.
Freshmen
4.0 GPA: Marcus Judd and Isaac Koopman.
Honor roll: Riley Reames.
Honorable mention: Tianna Lawrence and Hannah Wall.
Eighth-graders
4.0 GPA: Kaitlynne Ashley and Janie Koopman.
Honor roll: Laken McKay and Leif Rausch.
Honorable mention: Cole Teel, Doyal Lawrence and BettyAnn Wilson.
Seventh-graders
4.0 GPA: Cayden Howard
Honor roll: Cliff Bice and Brooke Teel.
Honorable mention: Tristen Gibson, Cody Reagan, Jaycee Winegar, Brianna Kimble, Porsche Kite and McKenzie Lawrence.
Fourth quarter
Seniors
4.0 GPA: Deja Amsden, Josiah Hoeffner and Levi Burke.
Honor roll: Haley Pfefferkorn and Kyla Winton.
Honorable mention: Paige Moore, Brett Copenhaver, Raven Maloy, Jonathan Lawrence, Lane Williams and Dylan Propeck.
Juniors
4.0 GPA: JoLynne Ashley, Shaelynn Bice and Johna Long.
Honor roll: Jessica Reames, Madalyn Way, Rilee Emmel and Kaden Madden.
Honorable mention: Aleah Johns, Carson McKay, Cole Deiter, Abby Winegar, Cody Jones, Shaine Madden and Jacob McClung.
Sophomores
4.0 GPA: Aries Bice, Katie Hire, Brandon Horrell and Declan Zweygardt.
Honor roll: Caitlin Willet.
Honorable mention: Mikiah Kimble, Samantha Workman, Jayden Winegar, Tristan McMahan and Abbey Pfefferkorn.
Freshmen
4.0 GPA: Marcus Judd and Isaac Koopman.
Honor roll: Riley Reames.
Honorable mention: Tianna Lawrence, Seth Moore and Hannah Wall.
Eighth-graders
Honor roll: Kaitlynne Ashley, Janie Koopman and Laken McKay.
Honorable mention: Leif Rausch, Cole Teel, BettyAnn Wilson and Doyal Lawrence.
Seventh-graders
Honor roll: Cliff Bice, Cayden Howard and Brooke Teel.
Honorable mention: Tristen Gibson, Jaycee Winegar, Porsche Kite and McKenzie Lawrence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.