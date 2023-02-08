Honor Roll
Ashley, Kaitlynne
McKay, Laken
Workman, Boe
Honorable mention
Wright, Eli
Wilson, Betty Ann
Shaw, Paige
* Brown, Treyton
* Clark, Sarah
* Mauseth, Sara
* Voigt, Wes
* Winegar, Jaycess
Howard, Cayden
Teel, Brooke
Woehlert, Liberty
Bice, Cliff
Reagan, Cody
Hayzlett, Jasmine
Clark, Lane
Shaw, Kyler
Matney, Ajjay
Beam, Frankie
* Horrell, Josie
* Jacobs, Reece
* Judd, Tamara
* Nichols, Bailey
* Watterson, Savannah
Sagaser, Kydalin
Saul, Addisen
McManus, Madeline
Rockhill, Lilly
Workman, Syrus
McKay, Skylar
Voigt, Gracie
Workman, Hagen
Beam, Zoey
* Quinton, Sawyer
* Shapiro, Judah
Anderton, Alexis
DeHart, Kaitlyn
Perez, Nicholas
Harmon, Laynie
Anderton, Colby
Andrew, Elliott
Kenyon, Gracie
Andrew, Aiden
Brown, Ava
Sweet, Emma
* Bailey, Bristol
* Johns, Brenna
Bate, Syntheia
Field, Emma
Rookstool, Zane
Donathan, Erin
Qual, Aliyah
Workman, Chet
Leighty, Jonathan
Harper, Tatyn
Howard, Colbie
* Workman, Rylee
Cearns, Madilynne
Dehart, Jacob
Donathan, Nora
Teel, Sophia
Abell, Sydney
Rookstool, Tye
Page, Kathlyne
* High Honors, 4.0
Honor Roll, 3.9 to 3.50
Honorable Mention, 3.49 to 3.0
