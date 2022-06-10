SENIORS

Honor Roll

*Judd, Marcus 

Lawrence, Tianna 

Wall, Hannah

Honorable Mention

Lopez, Gavin

Locke, Zenteyvia

JUNIORS

Honor Roll

Koopman, Janie 

Nichols, Katlynn 

Ashley, Kaitlynne 

Wright, Eli 

Honorable Mention

McKay, Laken

Wilson, Betty Ann

Workman, Boe

Haak, Brock

SOPHOMORES

Honor Roll

*Clark, Sarah 

Brown, Treyton 

Hayzlett, Jasmine 

Howard, Cayden

Mauseth, Sara

Winegar, Jaycess

Voigt, Wes

Matney, Ajjay

Teel, Brooke

Honorable Mention

Propeck, Madisyn

Reagan, Cody

Shaw, Kyler

FRESHMEN

Honor Roll

*Horrell, Josie 

*Jacobs, Reece 

* Judd, Tamara 

*Nichols, Bailey 

*Watterson, Savannah

Sagaser, Kydalin

Rockhill, Lilly

Workman, Syrus

Honorable Mention

McKay, Skylar

Voigt, Gracie

Beam, Zoey

Workman, Hagen

EIGHTH GRADE

Honor Roll

Anderton, Alexis 

Perez, Nicholas 

Honorable Mention

Bryant, Mya

Anderton, Colby

Brown, Ava

DeHart, Kaitlyn

Teel, Keira

Williams, Izabella

SEVENTH GRADE

Honor Roll

*Field, Emma 

*Holliday, Silvie 

Bailey, Bristol 

Johns, Brenna 

Honorable Mention

Workman, Chet

Girvin, Paytin

Rookstool, Zane

Harig, Sonja

Harmon, Paizley

Harper, Harmony

Harper, Tatyn

Bate, Syntheia

Donathan, Erin

*4.0

Honor Roll – 4.0 to 3.50

Honorable Mention – 3.49 to 3.0

