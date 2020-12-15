Pastor Robert Perkins continues his 40 years of pastoral work in Grant County.
Perkins, a veteran, moved to Prairie City with his wife, Patricia, from Arizona City, Arizona on April 5. He received a call earlier this year to see if he could help Grace Chapel in Prairie City and he accepted the opportunity.
Providing help and working with many people is one of the biggest joys Perkins has experienced in his 40 years as a pastor.
“Working with people and helping is the biggest thing,” Perkins said. “There’s no other reason to do this.”
Perkins helped at many food banks in other cities and coordinated the efforts with churches. Shortly after Hurricane Katrina wreaked havoc in 2005, Perkins pastored in Mississippi and helped provide food.
“It worked out really well and the city worked with us and we took care of the people,” Perkins said.
International headlines and ongoing developments of life with COVID-19 marred 2020 for many people, but Perkins said, while it’s tough, the pandemic will not last forever.
The constant gloom that people face from the economic, health and other effects of COVID-19 has elevated his importance as a pastor to help people build hope for the future. He said, when they lose hope, there is nothing left.
“This is hard, but you have to have your faith, and I tell people there are three things you have to do, which are read the word, pray and be in church,” Perkins said. “And staying connected with others is important because so many people across America are living in fear, but we have to live with hope.”
Perkins said staying connected with friends and family is important, as is connecting with people who may be alone.
“You help those people if they need a ride to get groceries or doctor’s appointments and more,” Perkins said. “It’s all about ministering, and that’s why I’m here.”
Perkins enjoys the slower pace of life in Grant County. His two favorite activities are climbing mountains and golfing.
Perkins continues to see the changes that COVID-19 has on daily life as a minister and sees how it can affect parents, the elderly, mental health and more, but he wants to remind people to keep hope.
“The pandemic will not last forever and will come to an end one day,” Perkins said. “We’ll get through this one of these days.”
