John Day, Prairie City and Hines, Ore. – Prairie City Ranger District has been hosting international student Victor Bueno Copetti since July 17.
Victor's three months on the Malheur is part of the International Forestry Program. The district went through an application process, which included sending a profile of the district. Victor was chosen from three students that were interviewed.
Victor comes from a small city called Navalcarnero, Spain, about 30 minutes from Madrid. A student of environmental engineering at the Polythecnical University of Madrid, Victor has specialized in impacts in water and soil over the last year. Victor’s education has included a broad range of ecology related subjects such as botanic, silviculture and ecophysiology — geology related to such things as topography, GIS and edaphology.
"What thrills me most about going to Prairie City is having the opportunity of putting a practical emphasis on what I have been learning all of these years and seeing reflected in the field what I have mainly only seen in books," he said. "Going to such a different country will give me the opportunity to learn about new methodologies, ways of working and the United States which my teachers have always said is a reference in forestry and agricultural areas."
