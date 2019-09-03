Judy Barzee and Peggy Anderson each received a 2019 yard award from the Green Thumb Garden Club of Prairie City.
Barzee was chosen for her beautiful early summer yard, which she has been working on for just two years, said club secretary Jan Plemmons.
“She has a lot of rocks to deal with, so she created a berm with them and planted a rock garden there — very impressive,” Plemmons said.
Anderson received the late summer yard award.
“Her yard was really pretty all summer, but especially in late summer,” Plemmons said. “She has really done a beautiful job with her landscaping.”
The awardees each received the club’s trademark ceramic frog, which includes the year and the award painted in gold on the bottom of one of the feet.
