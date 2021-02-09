Seniors
4.0 GPA: Jesaka Culley, Jojari Field, Brandon Horrell, Caitlin Willet and Declan Zweygardt.
Honor roll (3.5-3.99 GPA): Katie Hire, Sophia McLennan, Samantha Workman, Ezra Beam and Kevin Duvall.
Honorable mention (3.0-3.49 GPA): Abbey Pfefferkorn and Jayden Winegar.
Juniors
Honor roll: Marcus Judd and Hannah Wall.
Honorable mention: Gavin Lopez, Masyn Keith, Zenteyvia Locke, Tianna Lawrence, John Titus and Cameron Zirkel.
Sophomores
4.0 GPA: Kaitlynne Ashley and Laken McKay.
Honor roll: Paige Shaw.
Honorable mention: Caitlin Titus and Cole Teel.
Freshmen
Honor roll: Cayden Howard and Jasmine Hayzlett.
Honorable mention: Jaycee Winegar, Cody Reagan, Brooke Teel, Tristen Gibson and Wes Voigt.
Eighth-graders
4.0 GPA: Josie Horrell, Reece Jacobs and Eric Rausch.
Honor roll: Tamara Judd, Lilly Rockhill and Clyde Holliday.
Honorable mention: Eli Hinkle, Gracie Voigt, Syrus Workman, Skylar McKay and Zoey Beam.
Seventh-graders
Honor roll: Alexis Anderton, Kaitlyn Dehart and Riley Davis.
Honorable mention: Colby Anderton, Mya Bryant, Keira Teel, Laynie Harmon and Maison Teel.
