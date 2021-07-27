Grant County Court Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett put in her last day with the county after more than two years of service. Puckett, who is relocating to Central Oregon, said she appreciated all of the support from the commissioners and her coworkers during her tenure.
Puckett moving to Central Oregon
- Steven Mitchell
-
- Updated
- 0
Locations
Steven Mitchell
Reporter
Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More from this section
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff's office makes drug warrant arrest
- Johnny Depp working on new music with Jeff Beck
- Norman Reedus has doubts about The Walking Dead film role
- Oregon's Bootleg Fire inches towards prized California forest
- Rapidly replicating delta variant's impact not equal across Oregon
- Steel Panther part ways with bassist Lexxi Foxx
- Former Arizona softball pitcher Danielle O'Toole to appear in 'Jackass Forever' movie
- Jennifer Lopez is 'happy' with Ben Affleck
- Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn Say ‘Making the Cut’ Season 2 ‘Is Anybody’s Game’ (VIDEO)
- Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher only bathe kids when they're dirty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.