Quilt

Ersela Dehiya, left, and Karen Hinton from the Grant County Piecemakers Quilt Guild pose next to a quilt they made, along with Cheri Billmore, to be raffled for the benefit of resource (foster) parent appreciation efforts in Grant, Harney and Malheur counties.

 Contributed photo

The Grant County Piecemakers Quilt Guild made to be raffled for the benefit of resource (foster) parent appreciation efforts in Grant, Harney and Malheur counties. The tickets are $5 each or five for $20. All proceeds will be used to provide for resource (foster) parents appreciation in the spring of each year. The quilt is traveling through the three counties and on display at each county fair. The winner will be drawn after the Harney County Fair in September. The quilt was made by Ersela Dehiya, Karen Hinton and Cheri Billmore.

Tags

