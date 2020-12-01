The Grant County Piecemakers Quilt Guild made and sent four quilts to the area by Blue River. These quilts went to some of the people that were affected by the wildfires this summer. All the time and pieces of the quilts were done by members of the quilt guild, which is still working on other donation quilts.
Quilt guild donates to fire victims
- Blue Mountain Eagle
-
- Updated
- 0
More from this section
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Shooting the Breeze: Are turrets worth it?
- Telling the sheep from the goats
- Letter: Pray for the correct election outcome
- Linn, Benton law enforcement received no calls over governor's order
- Brown extends restrictions on 21 counties to fight rise in infections
- 15 Oregonians dead of coronavirus, 59 mid-valley cases reported on Thanksgiving
- Oregon announces new county risk tiers amid fears of Thanksgiving pandemic surge
- Grant County sees 900% increase in COVID-19 cases in November
- RELIGION: Wanting wisdom
- Grant County reports another COVID-19 case over the weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.