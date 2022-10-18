Bobby Dryden, 4, of Mt. Vernon inspects Mike Ledgerwood's handmade wooden toys at the Harvest Festival on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Bobby attended the festival with his mother, Becky Kennedy; sister Gracie Dryden, 8; brother Dylan Elliott, 13; and grandmother Kelly Olson.
Tom and Sandra Sutton of John Day check out the Best of the Old West Quilt Show in the Trowbridge Pavilion of the Grant County Fairgrounds on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Elliott Andrew, 14, left, and his twin brother Aiden put the screws to a batch of cider apples in their manual cider press on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the Harvest Festival in John Day.
From left, Jim Mundy, Ben Richardson and John Grant perform at the Harvest Festival on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in the Heritage Barn at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
Ron Phillips gets down on the dobro.
Mike Ledgerwood of Canyon City was selling handmade wooden toys at the Harvest Festival.
The Harvest Festival was held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, 2022, in the Heritage Barn at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
Visitors tour the Best of the Old West Quilt Show, held in the Trowbridge Pavilion of the Grant County Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, 2022.
Carl Stinnett, 77, takes a break from the hot tunes to cool down with ice cream at the Harvest Festival on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in John Day.
Taylor Castle works the face painting booth at the Harvest Festival on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in John Day.
Morgan Molyeux, 11, stands with her quilt at the Best of the Old West Quilt Show, hld at the Grant County Fairgrounds on Oct. 14 and 15, 2022.
JOHN DAY — Tom and Sandra Sutton walked slowly among the colorful quilts on display Friday, Oct. 14, in the Trowbridge Pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds, evaluating each one carefully before deciding which would get their vote for the Viewer’s Choice Awards.
The John Day couple said they come to the show most every year.
“I come from western North Carolina, where there’s a lot of quilts,” Tom said. “Quilting has changed a lot in the last 40 years.”
His wife, Sandra, who makes quilt tops, said she found the display of creative quiltmaking inspirational.
“They’re giving me ideas — the fabrics, colors, designs,” she said.
As an example, she pointed out the detail work on a quilt she’d been admiring.
“That’s actually a very simple design,” she explained. “It’s the quilting that makes it look complicated.”
Sponsored by the Strawberry Mountain Quilt Guild, the annual show is a fundraiser for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a charity that builds bunk beds for needy families. Additional sponsors this year included JD Rents & Outdoor Power Equipment and Belly Acres Twisted Stitchery.
Some 140 quilts made by artisans in Grant, Umatilla and Harney counties were on display, with prizes awarded in three categories based on votes by visitors to the show.
Susan Pielstick won the Quilts of Grant County Viewers’ Choice Award. Top honors in the Hand-Quilted category went to Vanda Radie, while Laura Moulton won the Quilts Beyond Our Borders Award.
Special recognition was given in the Youth category to Morgan Molyneux, 11, and a special dedication was given to the late Mary Ellen Brooks, a quilt guild member who died in May.
Next door in the Heritage Barn, another annual event was taking place: the Harvest Festival. Sponsored by the Grant County Farmers Market, the festival featured live music, freshly pressed apple cider, face painting, activities for kids, and food ranging from hot dogs to ice cream and fry bread.
More than 20 vendors from Grant and neighboring counties were on hand offering a wide variety of wares, from locally raised meat and produce to handmade wooden toys, cutting boards, knives, ceramics, honey, baked goods, jewelry, macramé and home décor.
Both events ran Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15.
