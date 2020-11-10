The Grant County Piecemakers Quilt Guild will not be able to have the Quilts of Valor dinner this year.
The cancellation is due to the COVID-19 state regulations. The work on the quilts will continue for the next Quilts of Valor dinner in 2021.
If anyone knows of a veteran who lives in Grant County who would like a quilt made for them, contact any of the Grant County Piecemakers Quilt Guild members.
Members are also excepting donation to help with the making of these quilts.
For more information, contact Ersela Dehiya at 541-620-4475.
