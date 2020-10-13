John Day Golf Course hosted its annual Rally For a Cure Golf Tournament, raising nearly $3,000 for the Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Tournament organizer Kathleen Lee said the 36 golfers and nine teams from as far as Prineville, Pendleton and Burns came to support support the cause as many of them do every year.
“All in all, it was a fun-filled day,” Lee said.
Outside of the clubhouse, to give the event a “festive flair,” organizers set up a dart board game with prizes and a popcorn machine inside, Lee said.
Before teeing off, she said, there was a champagne toast to remember those who have lost their battle to cancer and the survivors as well.
Lee said golfers at the fourth hole, which sits on a pond, enjoyed complimentary hot dogs, karaoke and a 50/50 raffle.
At the ribbon, she said the participants held a balloon ceremony, releasing them to the sky with a brief prayer to remember cancer victims, those fighting the battle and the survivors.
Two teams from Harney County tied for the top spot.
“They showed up with winning on their mind and showed us how it’s done,” Lee said. “Plus, had a great time.”
The two teams were Mandi Dowell, Terri Smith, Stacey Radinovich and Vickie Clemens, and Vicki Johnson, Cat Nonnenmacher, Debbie Raney and Debbie Bentz.
Cat Nonnenmacher won the closest to pin chip-up contest.
Lee said the tournament is held annually on the first Saturday of October.
