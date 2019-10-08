The annual Rally for the Cure Golf Scramble and Auction drew 35 ladies, and, as usual, the golf teams made it fun by dressing in costumes.
One team dressed with a Hawaiian luau theme, and another group wore Wizard of Oz costumes.
Rally organizer Kimberly Ward deemed the rally a success.
The auction and tournament raised $3,800 to benefit the Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation.
The proceeds are not limited to helping just breast cancer patients or survivors, but will assist patients with any type of cancer who are traveling for out-of-town treatments. The funds will help with things such as gas cards or the cost of People Mover trips.
First gross winners were Terri Smith, Debbie Randy, Vicki Johnson and Mandi Dowell from the Burns area. Second gross went to Virginia Miller, Melody Miller, Kathy Gregory and Julie Proctor.
Chip up contest closest to pin winner was Donna Clark, who received a welded pink ribbon made by Mitch Wilson.
Natalie Riley won a putter donated by Lani Strong’s family.
“This year we added a special rose ceremony before the balloon launch, and it was so special and emotional,” Ward said.
Lynda Farrell, who has been on the planning committee for seven years, said they’ve always had a balloon launch, but this year they added a rose ceremony.
She said everyone received a balloon and a rose, in remembrance of someone who died of breast cancer, has survived it or is going through it.
“It’s so much fun,” Farrell said. “It’s hard work but very humbling, and it was very well received.”
“It was a day filled with tears, laughter and good times,” Ward said. “Everyone came out in spirit and had a great time.”
