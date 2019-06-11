The Grant County Ranch & Rodeo Museum will host an open house from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 14 in John Day.
Admission will be free of charge, and the Ranch and Rodeo board members are inviting all to check out Grant County's western heritage at the museum.
Junior Miss Rodeo Oregon, Rowdy Israel of Dayville will be there, along with Oregon GRITTY Rodeo Ambassador, Tatyn Harper of Mt. Vernon, and rodeo contestants from the local Cinnabar Mountain Playdays Rodeo Series.
The museum has a collection of photos, tools, saddles on display, highlighting the rich history and lifestyle of rodeo cowboys, cowgirls and ranchers from the area.
Located at 241 E. Main St., the museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, or by appointment, May through September.
Admission is free for everyone on June 14, but on other days the cost is $3 for ages 12 and up, and those under 12 have free admission.
For more information, call the museum at 541-575-0052.
