Wildflowers at Painted Hills typically peak in mid-May, just in time for a Mother’s Day hike. The heavy winter snows and deluge of spring rain may make this wildflower season at Painted Hills one to remember.
Ranger-led hikes will take place on Mother’s Day, May 12.
“The channels within the hillsides will be abloom with yellow rivers of wildflowers including the golden bee cleome and John Day Chaenactis,” Superintendent Patrick Gamman said in a press release. “Take a guided hike this Mother’s Day to revel in these views.”
Wildflower photography enthusiasts can join a walk from 7-9 a.m. with frequent and potentially long stops.
Ancient Oregon’s past will be the focus from 10 a.m. to noon, with designated stops along the path for discussion and discovery.
Both hikes will journey through areas of the park that are normally off-limits to the public. This free program takes place along uneven terrain with varying surfaces. The trail gains 400 feet in elevation, traverses steep, vegetated hills and is about 2 miles in length.Children should be at least 5 years old to attend.
Participants are encouraged to wear long pants and sturdy shoes with ankle protection. Bring plenty of water, sun protection, snacks and a camera. Pets are not allowed on these guided hikes, and children cannot be carried or pushed in a stroller.
Each walk is limited to 20 people, and spots can be reserved by calling 541-987-2333 or e-mailing joda_interpretation@nps.gov. Last year, both hikes filled to capacity.
The summer’s full schedule of daily walks and talks begins on June 1. Additional special events are planned throughout the summer. Visitors should check the monument’s website at nps.gov/joda or call the visitor center at 541-987-2333 for more information.
