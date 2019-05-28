Remembering the fallen 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Two rainbows shine over the flags placed for Memorial Day at Prairie City Cemetery. Contributed photo/Thomas Dekany Buy Now Flags were placed throughout Canyon City Cemetery for Memorial Day weekend, May 25-27, in honor of military personnel who lost their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The Eagle/Angel Carpenter Long Creek placed flags for Memorial Day. Contributed photo/Denise Porter Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCops and Courts: May 22, 2019Oregon state trooper awarded nation’s highest police honorSeneca Oyster Feed draws a crowdBirth: Ryker Michael James HallMerilee Ann YoungMerilee YoungKatheryn Etta MaleyUnusual traffic problem confounds city councilProspector girls fall to North Douglas in quarterfinal roundProspector softball team advances, hosts North Douglas in quarterfinals Images Videos
