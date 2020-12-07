Bazaars, sales, scavenger hunts and a cruising Santa Claus spread cheer at Christmas on the Prairie Saturday.
Santa and Mrs. Claus cruised through Prairie City on their white convertible Mustang as a bright blue sky and scintillating sun shone the way. They waved to community members and passed out wristbands that said a person made the “Nice List.”
Joanna White, a worker at Bar WB Western Wear, said she was happy kids were able to see Santa.
“Even though it was drive-by, they were thrilled that kids could see Santa Claus. For the children, it’s a highlight for them,” White said.
A Great Christmas Song Scavenger Hunt had people walking around Prairie City and looking for Christmas song lyrics hidden at 15 businesses. After finding the lyrics, people then matched the lyrics to the song it came from.
Prairie City residents Carla Wright and Arleene Lynch walked around town and talked to many business owners to locate the hidden lyrics.
“We’ve enjoyed the event because we’ve seen people we haven’t seen for a long time,” Wright said. “It’s taken us two hours (to complete the scavenger hunt) because we stop and visit with people. We’ve been so isolated that this has been a joy.”
There were also gifts at bazaars and stores the community could hunt for. Jolynn Swartzendruber, who was selling handcrafted items at the bazaar in the community center with her husband, Ted, enjoyed seeing people getting together and the various items provided from each of the vendors.
“We’re really happy to have the bazaar here, and there’s been some people coming in and going,” Swartzendruber said.
Judy Jacobs, owner of Roan Out West, said while it was a different Christmas on the Prairie this year, many people have came together to try their best in making the most out of the event this year, especially since many kids activities were cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Wanda Winegar, an event organizer, said it was a good day.
“It’s just fun having the people moving around to the stores and having Santa come, which was big for the kids,” she said.
