Levi Burke, a 2019 graduate of Prairie City High School, was awarded a $1,000 college scholarship that was set up in memory of the late Greg Bremner, a Canyon City resident.
Burke, who was the salutatorian for the Prairie City class of 2019, is a freshman at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton where he’s also on the basketball team.
Colleen Wienhoff, CEO of Wienhoff Drug Testing and Bio-Med Testing Service, in Salem, created the scholarship fund.
The Grant County Road Department in John Day, where Bremner was the safety and risk manager, is a client of Bio-Med Testing.
Wienhoff stated in a press release that she and her husband, Kevin, became friends with Bremner and his wife, Tammy, and the couples belonged to Christian motorcycle groups.
“Greg was passionate about his community and keeping the community safe from drugs and alcohol,” Weinhoff said. “His dedication to this cause is why this scholarship was named in his honor.”
She added that her companies are “committed to giving back to the communities they serve. The problem of drug addiction is crippling our society and has been destroying families for generations.”
Grant County junior and senior students who would like to apply for the scholarship must submit an essay on one of the many topics of addiction and the effect drugs and alcohol has on the community.
Terri Burke, Levi’s mother and also Bremner’s sister, said the family was excited to hear of the award.
“This scholarship means so much to us,” she said. “The best part is they (the judging panel) had no idea Levi was Greg’s nephew.”
