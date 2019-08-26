Five school districts in Grant County opened their doors to students on Monday for the first day of school.
Grant School District No. 3’s Humbolt Elementary, Seneca School and Grant Union Junior-Senior High School and Prairie City, Dayville, Long Creek and Monument school districts started Monday. Grant Union high school students start Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Students at Humbolt Elementary School in Canyon City seemed bright-eyed and ready to learn.
Humbolt Principal Darbie Dennison welcomed several new staff members.
New teachers include Andrea Ashley and Jessica Suchorski for sixth grade, Vanessa Houpt for first grade and Jessa Bigsby and Sena Raschio for kindergarten. Title I teacher Regan Reneau and several other staff members were also welcomed aboard.
Fifth-grade teacher Kelli LaFramboise said she would spend some time reviewing classroom routines with her students.
“It helps the school year go smoothly,” she said. “It’s always exciting to meet the new students and set the tone with them.”
She said she likes to share the fun of learning with her students.
“That’s usually my goal,” she said.
