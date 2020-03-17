Grant Union high school students presented a wide array of research topics during a science fair in the school’s library March 12.
Students from Sonna Smith and Randy Hennen’s classes participated in the competition, which also contributes to their honors diploma. Hennen said his advanced biology students and Smith’s chemistry students were required to participate in the fair.
Hennen said this was a great experience for students, and he enjoyed giving them an opportunity to shine beyond an A on a report card.
“This experience is really important because they have to explain and defend their work to somebody else verbally,” he said. “Also, being involved in the process of science and actually doing science and going out there and collecting data and analyzing and there’s great value in that too.”
The two gold winners were freshmen Max Bailey and Amelia Hall — who also won best of fair with her project titled “Which Food Provides More Energy for Athletic Performance?”
Hall gave a variety of different foods to people — a protein shake, an air head or pepperoni stick — and then had them complete a workout that consisted of a 20-minute run followed by six 200-meter repeats.
“I compared their blood sugar, their performance and how they felt to see which one was the best,” Hall said. “I found that a mix of fat and protein was the best, and sugar was the worst.”
Hall said she enjoyed the opportunity to be with her cross country team for this project.
A silver award went to Paige Weaver, and bronze was awarded to Ashleigh Ostberg and Devon Stokes.
An important aspect that led to the success in many of the students’ projects was the question they asked and researched. Many students said they researched a question they were genuinely interested in, and it made the experience great.
Amy Stiner of the South Fork John Day Watershed Council had the opportunity to return and be a judge for the fair. She said she was excited to see the students research what’s important to them.
When Stiner was a student at Grant Union, she had the opportunity to present her project at the science fair.
“I did this research project and I have thought about how this affected my life with the job I’m in now in natural resources,” Stiner said. “I have to do a lot of grant writing, and it all goes back to the scientific process and how you write your grant proposals, and it really ties into how you develop a research project and report on it.”
