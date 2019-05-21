About 200 people braved overcast skies to enjoy the annual Seneca Oyster Feed, a fundraiser for the Bear Valley Meadows Golf Course.
Diners gathered under a large tent to enjoy plates of grilled oysters on the half shell or deep-fried oysters. Music was provided by Bucky, James Pottschmidt of Warrenton.
The day began early with a golf scramble with four teams. The winning team included Brad Smith, Matt Wenick, Dale Plemon and Jay Kenyon. Winner for closest to the pin was Cody Riley, and the longest drive went to Reuben Harvey.
Mark Novak of Burns won the home run derby, knocking seven softballs out of the park with 10 swings. That was followed by a coed softball tourney. Each team supplied its own pitcher, and four players manned the outfield.
CHC of Central Oregon, with only nine players, took first place in the softball tournament. Pulled Hamhawks of Burns placed second, and the Screwballs of Burns took third. Eight teams entered the tourney.
Callie Moss was the grand prize raffle winner of a Ruger American Predator bolt-action rifle. Kurt Hodson was the raffle winner for the Calcutta Cooler. Dodie Hunt won the Leupold binoculars, and Dale Plemon won the golf package at The Retreat & Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, John Day and Burns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.