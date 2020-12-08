The Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council semi-annual meeting starts at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the John Day Senior Center.
New members of the council appointed by the Grant County Court will be introduced. By-laws will be presented, officers will be elected and the area plan will be reviewed.
The public is welcome. For more information, contact Frances Preston, 541-820-4463.
