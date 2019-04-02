Wow, April already? Does that mean we start getting some April showers in hopes of May flowers? I sure hope so. At least we have some perennials poking up around town in the form of tulips and daffodils. Check your yards!
On March 25, our greeters were just wonderful, but I forgot who they were, so I apologize.
We had 35 regular and 36 frozen meals delivered by David and Rodney, Darlene Nodine and Suzanne Taysom.
Our delicious meal consisted of tuna pita pockets, hummus and crackers, coleslaw, chicken with rice soup and apple cobbler for dessert. It was served by our lovely volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Thanks to all our deliverers and volunteers who work so hard for us!
The winner of the Len’s Drug gift card was Dale Stinnett, and Jay Colson won the free meal. Congratulations, guys! To those who didn’t win, better luck next week!
Another big thanks to all who helped on the day I was under the weather. I’m feeling much better now.
I decided to put some seedlings in some little peat pots earlier last week and already have my radishes sprouting! I figured this would give me a good start on planting this year so that I can put them in the ground when it’s ready. I’ve only been putting them outside occasionally, though, because of the colder weather. Luckily I have enough sunlight through my kitchen windows to make them grow!
Greeters on March 28 were the ever-so-lovely Bonnie and Gregg. David Turner, Matt Jones and David and Rodney delivered 39 meals! Way to go, guys. This meal was Mexican chicken, rice and black beans, veggie plates, garden veggies and pie for dessert. It was served to us by our volunteers from St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church. Ed Staub & Sons donated the meal so we thank them for their generosity.
The gift card donated by Chester’s Thriftway was won by Gerald Masner, and the free meal donated by Valley View Assisted Living was won by Maria Strong. Another big thank you goes to Trace Andrews for the donated eggs and to the John Day Elk’s Lodge for the other donation of food.
So far, I have planted radishes, peppers, dill, basil, parsley, thyme, yellow zucchini and lemon balm, but I bought more seeds this weekend to plant! Guess I need another row of peat pots to be able to plant everything!
Lamentations 3:22-24 “Because of the LORD’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. I say to myself, ‘The LORD is my portion; therefore I will wait for him.’”
I can’t believe that it is April. Time is just flying! For our last meal of March, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us roast pork, peas, dinner rolls, a fresh green salad and orange cooler cake. It was delish. I’m one of those people who like to eat their dessert along with the food. I find the sweet and salty taste goes really well together. We thank our cooks for their hard work slaving over the kitchen for us.
Our greeters at the table were Jimmy Cole, Linda Blakeslee, Kristi Guimont and Bodean Andersen. Bodean led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal, Jimmy and Linda collected and counted the money and Kristi helped to check in the guests.
We had 52 guests on our books and six takeouts. We had a few visitors join us for lunch. We had Scott and Pat Reed from Spray, along with Dick and Pam Wanous, Diane Britt came all the way from Pilot Rock and, finally, Dale Stinnett came from John Day. We hope they enjoyed their lunch and come back again real soon.
The free meal ticket winners were Scott Reed and Bob Cannon, and Randy Sweek was the lucky winner of the Len’s Drug gift card.
Don’t forget about the EMT dinner on May 4 that is coming up. Let’s help support our local emergency responders and raise some much-needed funds to purchase items that can help save lives. There will be two dinner times, the first one at 4:30 p.m. and then at 6 p.m. Please purchase your tickets ahead of time so they can get a head count of how much dinner to make. Thanks for everyone involved.
Cody Cole has been approved for a kidney transplant from his sister Sarah Newton. The surgery is scheduled for May 7. We will be praying that the Lord’s hand of blessing and protection would be upon it. We pray that the recovery for both Cody and Sarah will be quick.
We had a freaky weather storm that rolled in real quick and rolled right out. We heard thunder rumbling. At first, we were unsure of what we heard. The kids then saw the lightning, and started counting. Then we heard the loud thundering, when all of a sudden the clouds got real dark. Then it started pouring buckets. Not only did we get a sudden downpour, we also got a hailstorm. The wind made the rain go sideways, and then, just as quickly as it appeared, it disappeared within I’d say about seven minutes? Then the sunshine burst forth, making one question: Did we even have dark and stormy weather just pass us?
Well, the snow around our place is finally melting off, yay! Our male dog got a whiff of something that took residence under a pallet and was searching. So, our female found what he was looking for and got it. Yuck, a pack rat, which she quickly ate. Ewww.
1 Peter 3:12 “For the eyes of the LORD are upon the righteous, and His ears are open unto their prayers: but the face of the LORD is against them that do evil.”
Last week was the March birthday recognition meal, and there were only two names on the list: LuAnne Bortel and Jim Howard. LuAnne was the winner of the $10 in trade donated by Huffman’s Select Market. We also had a new donor in the person of Amber Wright representing Driskill Memorial Chapel. She brought a lovely chocolate cake for us all to share for the birthday meal. It was great! Happy spring! Thank you so much to all our donors.
Carlos and Tom took care of the home deliveries, Bruce led the flag salute and Jack asked the blessing. Tom hid St. Patrick in one of the table centerpieces. If it was on your table, you got to go first to the serving table. I wonder what he had planned for April Fool’s Day.
We had a wonderful meal for the last of March: pork steaks in mushroom soup, rice and stuffing, broccoli, applesauce, rolls and chocolate cake. Wow. However, some people had to miss it due to doctor’s appointments and holidaying in Hawaii. It’s a tough job, but somebody has to do it, huh? Pam managed to register 49 names including Marilyn Randall and Gordon Sindt whom Lorna and Krystin brought over from the Blue Mountain Care Center.
If you have any spare containers for the leftover take home food, you can bring them in again. Preferred are the cottage cheese and such like containers. Thank you.
Since three of the usual pinochle players were out of town, a new duo got to play. If we could garner one more, we would have two tables! We’ve offered to teach the game to anyone who wants to learn, but no takers yet.
We are halfway through the spring Youth Arts Program. My, time flies when you’re having fun! Here’s a quote from that old Cable Piano Co. songbook: “Music is irresistible; it’s charities are countless; it stirs the feeling of love, peace and friendship as scarce any mortal agent can” — Thackery. Amen! I could preach on that for quite awhile!
But I better not. Anyway, the point is that whenever there is a concert or musical production, especially a live one (not previously recorded), you should attend to support those who have worked long and hard in rehearsals. TV and movies come and go, but a live performance out here in the boondocks is special.
Something else that is gonna be special is the Prairie City Fiber Fest the last weekend of July. It will have different things going on all over town, so I don’t think you can miss it.
Hebrews 12:14, 15 “Make every effort to live in peace with all men and to be holy;… See to it that no one misses the grace of God and that no bitter root grows up to cause trouble. …”
