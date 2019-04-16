I trust that everyone’s weekend was splendid? It sure was a beautiful weekend, despite the rain! I can’t believe that we are mid-April and Easter is Sunday. I hope all of you have blessed Easter’s surrounded by friends and family.
On April 8, our greeter was Ron Dowse, whom we are always so happy to see. There were 40 regular and 40 frozen meals delivered by Step Forward and Francis and Bonnie Kocis. Thank you so much for your dedication to our center. Our meal was served by volunteers from the Redeemer Lutheran Church, and the meal consisted of spaghetti with angel hair pasta, zucchini sticks with marinara sauce, garlic bread and vanilla cherry tarts for dessert. As always, our lovely cooks dazzled our taste buds with their delicious home cooked meals. We thank you for this.
On April 11, our greeters were Jeanette and Dave, whom we are also very happy to see thanks to their welcome arms and genuine smiles. There were 39 total meals delivered by the crew at Step Forward as well as Joan and Joel Tayles. This time our meal was served by the wonderful volunteers from the Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, and it was donated by Hotel Prairie. Thank you very much for all your compassion and generosity.
The meal was chicken with sweet red pepper pesto over pasta, spring vegetables, frog eye salad, baguettes and old-fashioned molasses cookies for dessert. It’s fun when our cooks venture into different parts of the cookbook to help us try new things. It seems they always find something that I have never heard of, let alone tried! I honestly cannot express how thankful we are to have such lovely people helping us. The winner of the free meals was Don Porter with the free sundae donated by Dairy Queen won by Marie Station.
This week we have several individuals to thank including Tracy, who donated eggs for the meal again, and Don and Deda Porter, who wash the silverware every day. I bet their hands are smooth.
There are so many wonderful angels in our community who are always so willing to make our lives easier by volunteering their time, mental capacity and muscle. As the weather gets warmer, I can’t wait for new things to start happening and for the constant sunshine keeping us warm and happy. I don’t really think people understand how dampening the cold, dreary weather can be on someone’s mood. Hopefully most by now have learned to see the silver lining in all situations, because that’s what I have learned to do, and it makes life a whole lot better.
Philippians 4:8 “And now, dear brothers and sisters, one final thing. Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise.”
The old saying about April showers certainly held true for Grant County so far this month! Monday night’s journey to YAP class was slowed by two bridges across Canyon Creek being closed off, but we had almost everyone in attendance! Anyone who had to get to Bend had to take a longer detour. Have you ever thought about the scarcity of escape routes we have? We have to be prepared for any eventuality, whether fire or flood.
Juan led the flag salute, Jack asked the blessing and Carlos and Jay made the home deliveries. Louise LaBaugh was the winner of the free meal donated by Valley View Assisted Living.
The table centerpieces today were rabbits and baby chicks, i.e. Peeps. The table with a blue Peep went first to the serving table, and what were they served? Macaroni and cheese, chicken tenders, green salad and a roll, with pickles and olives on the tables. Our head cook, Amber, brought out the dessert first, which was peach cobbler, so those who were waiting could eat their dessert first! Ha, ha, it was delicious! Those who had to be gone surely missed a great meal.
We regret to inform you that our assistant cook, Barbara, is leaving to assume the same position in John Day. We thank her for her excellent service to us here and wish her much success in her new position.
The piano man, David Seacord, has returned for the summer and came and played “dinner music” for us. As he was playing, I was thinking about how that particular piano came to be here. In the late ‘60s, Bible Baptist Church (as it was known then) was offered this piano by Robert (Bob) and Donna Kimberling. I played it for years in the old sanctuary until it got moved to the Teen Center, and then it was donated to the senior citizens. It still sounds good!
We made two trips out of town for medical appointments and had to drive through snow flurries over Dixie both times! The snow measure pole still shows at least 3 feet on top of the pass. April — the month of any kind of weather. We drove through rain, almost hail, snow, wind and sunshine on the way back from Ontario.
The big news from that trip is that I finally had to submit to progress, get out of the car and fill up my own gas tank. After 60 years of driving, I guess that’s a milestone. The paradox is that when gas was 30 cents a gallon, there was all kinds of service. Now at $3, there is none. Something isn’t computing in that equation. Then I saw that the day I did that was “walk on your wild side” day. No comment.
Some trivia for your consideration: Inventor and businessman Thomas Edison only received three months of formal education, no comment. Babe Ruth held the record for most home runs, but he also held the record for most strikeouts. Ponder that.
Psalm 111:2 “Great are the works of the Lord; they are pondered by all who delight in them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.