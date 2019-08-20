JOHN DAY—On Aug. 12, the greeters were Gregg and Mary. There were 30 meals delivered, and 20 delivered by Step Forward, Bonnie and Frances.
The servers were from the Lutheran Church.
Dusty won the Len’s Drug gift certificate, and Bobby won the free meal.
We had navy beans and ham, cornbread muffins, roasted rosemary potatoes and ice cream sundaes for dessert.
At Thursday’s lunch, the greeters were Gregg and Darlene.
There were 35 meals delivered.
The servers were from the United Methodist Church. The Thrift Shop sponsored the meal.
Daryl won the free meal, and Carol Roe won the Chester’s Thriftway gift certificate.
The meal was hand-breaded chicken-fried steaks, mashed potatoes and cream gravy, fresh veggie salad, rolls and peach cake for dessert.
Toni Wynn, the first cook, passed away Aug. 1. To my understanding, she had lots of volunteer help before they hired a second cook. Our deepest sympathies out to her family and friends.
John 11:25 “Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.”
MONUMENT—
Well, looks like summer is coming to a close real fast. Sigh. I’m in denial, but not really successfully because the reality of fall coming on is undeniable. But, I must say, it’s been a real mild summer, and that was a blessing.
We had 51 guests on the books and two takeouts for our Aug. 13 meal. Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us chicken Alfredo with broccoli, fresh green salad, garlic bread and cherry cobbler for our dessert. We thank our cooks for our delicious meal. I really enjoy our senior lunch time. It is nice to not have to worry and cook a meal. I also enjoy visiting with everyone that comes.
Our greeters at the table were Jimmy Cole, Kristi Guimont and Ricki Doland. Jimmy and Kristi counted and collected the money. Ricki helped check in the guests. Bodean Andersen led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal.
The women of the Monument sewing group are going to do some more Quilts of Valor so donations for purchasing material, paying for the quilting, are being accepted. If you would like to donate, you may contact Judy Harris at 541-934-2244. It’s our way of thanking all our men and women who served in the military and our country.
The winner of the Chester’s Thriftway gift card was Carrie Jewell. Judy Harris and David Stubblefield both won free meal tickets.
We thank all our generous supports and their donations.
Rose Howe made an announcement. She was requesting everyone who lives in the Monument area to please sign your name and give your physical address. This is for the ambulance run in case they need to come out and pick you up for an emergency and will know where you live.
Donations for the Buckaroo Festival auctions are starting to come in. If you would like to donate something for the Buckaroo, please contact Judy Harris. Bruce Strange donated a beautiful, leather cowboy picture that was framed with old barn wood.
The Buckaroo Festival is approaching fast! Hope you all can make it, you will not be disappointed. I will have more information available as it gets closer.
So, I thought I needed to clarify something from the previous story about the mouse holes in the chocolate chip bags I found in my pantry. I did need chocolate chips for my chocolate chip zucchini bread, but I did not use the ones that had the holes in them. You can be relieved now. Ha. I had some smaller bags of Ghirardelli dark chocolate bags, and I used those for my bread. I still don’t know what to do with those other bags of chocolate though. It seems a waste to throw them away. Maybe I will just cut out the ends with the holes and save the middle after inspection?
I don’t know. If you were me, what would you do? Would you toss out the whole bag or try and salvage some?
1 Thessalonians 5:17 “Pray without ceasing.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
My, didn’t it rain, hail, thunder and lightning! Whew. When it was all over, my poor corn stalks were not standing upright anymore. They seemed to be the only casualties, however. As the week progressed, the stalks became more upright and seem to be doing OK. Even have some tassels showing!
Do have one correction: The mullein weed was 6 feet, 1 inch tall. It is now 6 feet, 6 inches tall. How high can you go?
Matt Goodwin led the flag salute, Tom and Jay did the home deliveries and Jack Retherford asked the blessing on our special meal. Why was it special? Because we were celebrating Del Lake’s birthday. We all sang happy birthday to him. In other news, Yvonne Eaton won the free meal donated by the good folks at Valley View Assisted Living. The flowers on the tables were black-eyed Susans, I was informed. The table that went first had a sun amongst the flowers in the vase. Psalm 50:1 will tell you why.
For Del’s birthday dinner, Bonnie provided the entree of pork chops. Thanks so much. To go with them we had rice pilaf, green beans, gravy, bread and chocolate chip cookies. (I brought some home-grown peas for my vegetable.) We thank the cooks for their delicious meals.
Lorna and Debbie brought Thelma Kite, Marilyn Randall and Charlene Dean from the Blue Mountain Care Center.
Amber announced that she has an abundant amount of Swiss chard that she is most willing to share. Just come and get it.
Did my civic duty and attended the Grant County Fair and Parade. Highlights: the stilt walker, the TXD board breaker, the old road grader, the anxiety balls, all the various queens from the surrounding counties, all the mounted riders and the little pony gamely pulling his cart.
In the Pavilion was an at least 14-foot-tall sunflower. Made my mullein weed look puny! So glad the weather was moderate. Helps both humans and animals!
So here’s some trivia that someone should put to use: An acre of hemp will yield the same amount of paper as three acres of trees.
Tom’s word for the day: A pessimist is someone who looks at the land of milk and honey and sees only calories and cholesterol. Poor soul.
Exodus 3:8 “... I have come down... to bring them... into a good and spacious land, a land flowing with milk and honey...”
Ezekiel 20:15 “... most beautiful of all lands...”
