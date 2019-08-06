JOHN DAY—August is going to be busy, busy, busy! The 110th Grant County Fair is right around the corner, and the whole town is buzzing. If you walk around downtown — or drive — you can see how many businesses on Main Street have stepped up to decorate. Lots of red, white and blue around our little town.
On Monday, our greeters were Yoge and Gregg. There were 70 total meals delivered (some frozen) by the crew at Step Forward as well as Darlene. We thank all of you for your devotion to our organization. You are a blessing. Our meal was served by our friends from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lunch was delicious, by the way, and was chips and salsa, chicken enchiladas with green sauce, Spanish rice, refried beans and buñuelos for dessert. Huge thank you to our wonderful cooks!
I’m surprised that my plants have held up in this heat! Usually I water twice a day, but I must admit I have been neglecting that a little bit. I don’t really want to be outside all that much when it’s super hot. Once evening rolls around and my yard is shaded, I am more apt to want to stay outside. The grass is definitely looking greener, though. I had trouble a couple months ago with my yard being yellow and brown, but now it is back to life. Still trying to get the weeds under control, but we shall see.
On Thursday our greeters were Jeanette, Gregg and Yoge. Our meal, which was sponsored by Claws and Paws Pet Sitting (Kris and Chris Labhart), was served by volunteers from the Church of the Nazarene. We are so thankful to have such amazing people in our lives. The meal was roast pork, sweet potatoes, broccoli-apple slaw, wheat rolls and birthday cake, which was sponsored by Driskill Memorial Chapel. A big thank you to Benny, the new owner of Dairy Queen, for donating the table markers.
It’s supposed to be rather hot this week, but luckily Thursday won’t be as hot so I think I will do more yard work that day.
My pink rose bush is blooming now and looks absolutely amazing! My red rose bush sadly will not make it. When I re-planted it, I moved it to a place I thought got more sunlight than it does. In spite of that failure, my lavender is doing amazing! And my new bee trap has kept the yellow jacket population in my yard to a minimum. I have several nests to remove once fall sets in. In the vent above my front door, that leads to what I guess is an attic, there are at least five nests, one of which is at least 6 inches long and 2 inches wide.
Those are definitely coming down, but I think I’ll find some help for that project.
Philippians 2:4 “Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.”
MONUMENT—
Our greeters at the table this week were your regulars, Jimmy Cole, Linda Blakeslee and Kristi Guimont. We thank these folks for their dedication and volunteer service for being at the lunch every Tuesday. Jimmy and Linda collected and counted the money. Kristi checked in all the guests and gathered all the announcements. Bodean Andersen led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal.
We had 58 guests on the books and 11 takeouts. Randy Sweek and Dick Wanous were the lucky winners of the free meal tickets. Betty Breeding won the Len’s Drug gift card.
Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us some delicious oven-baked chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, dinner rolls and pineapple cooler cake with whipped cream. It was a very yummy meal, and yes, I did go back for a couple more chicken wings and another piece of cake. For some reason, I did not see the whipped cream the first time, so I had to have another piece of cake to make up for the missed cream.
Did everyone see the new front deck? It is beautiful, and we sure are blessed. Bobby Andersen did the work, and it was funded by grants and trusts from the Joyce Miller Owens Foundation. We thank them for their generous contribution and support of our senior center. Judy Harris is hoping that they come out during our Buckaroo Festival in September to show them our warmest thanks.
Bob Cockrell put in much-needed shelving in the back shed, recycling the wood from the old front deck. Wasn’t that great? Nothing went to waste. Thank you, Bob!
We also wanted to thank Heather Riggs for the many volunteer hours that she has put in. She has put in many hours of cleaning the facility and cleaning up the flowerbeds. We are blessed for all her dedication and effort.
Don’t forget that there are raffles going on for the firearms from Nydam’s Ace Hardware store in John Day. You need not be present in order to win. The winner will be drawn at the Buckaroo Festival in September.
There is a petition going on for the recall of our governor, Kate Brown. If you would like to sign, please do when you come for lunch. I think we should also pray for our leaders; they need our prayers.
I think I jinxed it when I said we have been blessed with having a mild summer. This past week has been pretty warm, actually, downright scorching. We have had lots of temps in the high 90s and above 100 degrees. Well, on the bright side, my tomatoes are coming on nicely. The tomatoes and zucchinis seem to love this warm sunshine. Me, eh, I prefer it a little cooler.
Oh, I almost forgot, I was in my pantry the other day wanting to make chocolate chip zucchini bread, when I found something. To be continued.
Romans 12: 1 “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
First order of business: Yes the road to Road’s End via Indian Springs is open, and a whole bunch of other people know that! There were at least a dozen rigs at the Strawberry and High Lake trailheads. One group reported that they had seen a little mountain goat on the trail to and a butterfly swarm on the top of Strawberry Mountain. “They” (whoever they are) tried to help the washboardy road by spreading a lot of new gravel, but I don’t think it helped a whole lot. Washboards are hard to cure! On the way home, we met a rig that had a couple of kayaks on top. Wonder where they were going to use them.
Today was July birthday recognition day, and Amber Wright from Driskill Memorial Chapel brought us a delicious cake. Thank you so much! Our list had four names on it, and they are important people to our center: Jean Kline, Tom Roark, Drew Harmen and Pastor Jack Retherford. Drew had his number drawn for the $10 in trade gift certificate donated by Huffman’s Select Market. He also won last week, so Ginger said he ought to buy a lottery ticket!
Carlos and Jay did the home deliveries. Jack asked the blessing after Tom read his saying: “I’ve learned that no one makes potato salad as good as Mom’s” (Age 51). Except the Prairie City Senior Center cooks. The table that had a potato on it got to go first. Why a potato? Because we had potato salad, that’s why. And BBQ chicken with cheesy broccoli and a roll. Then there was the birthday cake. Yum, yum, wonderful meal, Amber and Lacy.
Lorna and Bobbie brought Marilyn Randall, Charlotte Dean, Thelma Kite and Gordon Sindt from the Blue Mountain Care Center. Volunteer Carol has been bringing a vase of flowers for their table. They take them back to the care center to enjoy for several more days, then bring the vase back next time! Our table discussed the different terms for the noon meal — dinner vs. lunch — and why there are different terms. I have to specify the time of day if I invite my children because to them dinner is at 6 p.m. Which brought up the “old days” of Downton Abbey where the upper crust had to dress for dinner. Aren’t you glad you live in America? Don’t you feel sorry for those poor people who couldn’t even dress themselves? And I’m certainly glad that our judges don’t have to wear wigs. Tradition is one thing, but it can be taken too far.
One thing that we want you to take home and fill out is our little survey. If you want to get something off your chest, now is the time. But don’t sign it. Our pinochle game finally yielded one 300 meld today, and that was the only big meld all morning! I made a big boo-boo and lost the hand and the game. If my folks had seen me do that, they would have had a wall-eyed fit! So I told myself what I tell all the sports teams that get upset: It’s only a game. But I sure felt stupid.
We made a run to Prineville, Madras and Bend Tuesday. Left at 7 a.m., got back at 7 p.m. Maybe that’s why my brain was not working right on pinochle. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it!
I Cor. 9:25 “Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last; but we do it to get a crown that will last forever.”
