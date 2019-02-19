Happy Wednesday! I wish our weather would decide if it would be spring or winter and not keep hopping back and forth. Although, I prefer the rain over the snow. Our greeter on Feb. 11 was Everett whom we are oh so thankful for. He always manages to bring a smile to people’s faces as they walk through the door. David Gill, Bonnie and Frances delivered 41 regular and 36 frozen meals to John Day and Mt. Vernon – thanks a bunch!
Our meal was served by volunteers from The Redeemer Lutheran Church, and Frances Kocis said grace. The delicious meal consisted of tacos, chips and salsa, refried beans and spicy rice and churros for dessert. Yummy, yummy. As always, our cooks did an excellent job, and we were very pleased, so we would like to thank them for being so wonderful! Pat Amling won the gift card graciously donated by Len’s Drug, and Jean Willy won the two free meals.
On Valentine’s Day, our greeters were Dave Peska and Bonnie Kocis who paid homage to the holiday by welcoming people with love and kindness. Joe and Joan Tayles and David Gill delivered 47 meals to John Day and Mt. Vernon. Thank you as always. This week, our meal was served by the lovely people from Four Square Church, and it was donated by Blue Mountain Chiropractic Service. We cannot thank everyone enough for being so gracious with your donations! Our dinner was chicken cordon bleu with hollandaise sauce, harvest vegetables, pilaf, garlic chalet vegetables, dinner rolls and red velvet cupcakes for dessert.
Our prizes were five Valentine’s bears, which were won by Gerald, Barb, Bullina, Isa and Dusty, how cute!
Is spring here yet? Did the weather change while you were reading this? Maybe it will hear me and decide that it is time for spring. I think we are all ready for April showers and May flowers, but can we leave allergies in the dust this year? Hay fever is not something I look forward to. Alas, we must have patience that spring will be here, and we must trust that that darn groundhog was right!
Philippians 4:6 “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.”
We’ve had some glorious sunshine with blue skies, dark and black skies, blizzards from nowhere and all sorts of other weather in between. How about the rest of you all out there? I am not complaining one bit! I thank the Lord for the snow and rain, wahoo!
Our cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, made us a filling meal of chicken burritos, refried beans, Spanish rice with all the fixings and chocolate cake with ice cream for dessert. Aren’t you just jealous? We are so fortunate for our hard working cooks that work so diligently to feed us such delicious meals. We thank them for their efforts.
Our greeters were Bodean Andersen, Jimmy Cole, Linda Blakeslee and Kristi Guimont. We welcome Jimmy back from his illness. We missed him very much. Bodean led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal, Jimmy and Linda collected and counted the money and Kristi checked in the guests. We had a total of 41 guests on the books and six takeouts.
The winners of the free meal tickets were Ed Bustardo and Bill Nichols, and Sylvia Cockerell was the lucky winner of the Len’s Drug gift card.
On March 1 at 6 p.m., there will be a fundraiser ham dinner in support of Skills USA from the Monument School. There will also be a silent auction. You may purchase your tickets from either Kristi Guimont or Miranda Cook.
One of our residents, Cody Cole, has been battling an illness. His sister, Sarah Newton, will be donating one of her kidneys to her brother. We pray that the Lord would bless the surgery and that Cody will have a better quality of life. We also ask that Sarah would be blessed for her sacrifice of love. May the Lord heal them both quickly from their surgeries.
Don’t forget that Saturday, Feb. 23, is our sewing day. The time is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is a potluck lunch around noon. All are welcome. You don’t even have to sew. You can just come and visit with everyone! The idea is that we are just having fun and building community. You don’t even have to live in Monument either! We even have ladies coming from Mt. Vernon and Spray. Hope to see you there!
I don’t know about the rest of the country, but we still have about 4-6 inches of packed snow on the ground. I love it. Living in sunny-all-year-long California has given me an appreciation of seeing and having four seasons. Sure, it is a bit of a pain to take care of things outside and the animals, but we got snow! Beautiful, white, sparkling and cold snow. Ha. The snow will melt and get in the ground to wake up the sleeping seeds that will bloom into gorgeous green and flowers in the spring. Ah, winter always makes me glad to see the wonderful spring when it comes. The fresh air is an added bonus, not seeing smog here, no siree.
John 6:63 “It is the Spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profiteth nothing: the words that I speak unto you, they are Spirit, and they are life.”
I trust you had a nice Valentine’s Day. Our tables were decorated in red hearts on red cloth napkins. The table that had the Purple Heart went to the head of the line. Wonder what next week will bring.
Carla led the flag salute, and Jack asked the blessing. Carlos and Jay took care of the home deliveries. Gwynne Wulfert was the winner of the free meal donated by Valley View Assisted Living. There were 58 names in the registration book this week.
Our meal was sweet and sour pork with rice and carrots, followed by a dessert, which was your choice of an iced red velvet or pineapple cupcake. There were lots of compliments on the tasty pork.
We will have our monthly board meeting on Feb. 20 after the meal. If you have anything to bring to our attention, that would be a good time.
Lorna and Krystin brought Marilyn Randall, Gordon Sindt and Charlene Dean from the Blue Mountain Care Center.
We had a visit at the card table from someone who stated that they used to play pinochle a long time ago.
We encourage such persons to come and get back in the game. It’s like riding a bicycle. You will remember how to do it the more you play. Flipped through another edition of Hoyles Card Game Rules.
Still don’t recognize the game that they say is pinochle. If you tried to play it using their rules, I can see why you would get confused and discouraged. Their rules make no sense! We say that we are using “Pool Hall Rules.” They are the only ones that we all know. Anyway, we have fun, and that’s the most important thing, right?
So Joel got the new kitchen floor leveled by pouring a very thin cement compound over the cups in the wood, then let it dry and sanded off the bumps. Some places had to be done two or three times.
The farther away from the old water heater leak, the smoother the boards were. After that application was completed to his satisfaction, then came the laying of ¼-inch plywood to, hopefully, really help the leveling process. Then it had to have an application of the cement compound on the seams; he was trying to make sure there was no place that water can get through to the wood subflooring again!
After that was all dried and sanded, we could finally get the VCT flooring out and place it. The glue for that tile has a very long time that it can sit and wait for you to figure out the pattern.
When it gets to the proper degree of tackiness, you can place the individual tiles. Most pastes and glues will dry out on you very quickly. The can said that this stuff is viable for 18 hours!
But you better have the right tile in the right place because, once it is glued, it is very difficult to remove. Anyway, it is all done, and looks beautiful! Whew, now I can move on to spring cleaning.
Matthew 8:2-3 “A man… come and knelt before Him and said, ‘Lord, if You are willing. You can make me clean.’ Jesus reached out His hand and touched the man. ‘I am willing.’ He said. ‘Be clean!’”
