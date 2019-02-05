Whew! What a crazy whirlwind of weather we’ve had this last week. At least in John Day, that is.
First, it was cold. Then it was warming up, and now it’s starting to snow? What next?
On Jan. 28, our greeter was Everett King who warmly welcomed our guests to our lovely lunch.
There were 37 regular meals and 46 frozen that were delivered by our wonderful volunteers! We are very grateful for your selfless service.
Lunch was served by the ladies from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Thank you, ladies.
Lunch consisted of blueberry pancakes, link sausage, cottage cheese and pears, and raisin cookies. Deda Porter won the Len’s Drug gift card, and Ron Dowse won the free meal tickets.
Thank you for the gracious contributions from our local businesses. We are truly blessed to live in this county with all these wonderful people.
Jan. 31 was one of the warmer days giving us a sweet taste of spring. Our greeters this time were Greg, Jeanette and Everett.
There were 44 meals delivered to John Day and Mt. Vernon by Mary Lu and Virginia. Thank you so very much.
Our meal was donated by the Methodist Church, and we had some ladies from Blue Mountain Hospital come down to serve our meal.
Thank you to all the volunteers who make these meals truly wonderful. Graces were given by Darlene who did a spectacular job.
The meal was spaghetti, green salad, garlic bread, corn, Jello with fruit and peppermint ice cream.
Billie won the gift card donated by Chester’s Thriftway, and the two meal tickets donated by Valley View Assisted Living were won by Jan. Two stuffed animals were also won: one to Judy Nelson and the other one to Shirley.
There is some good news in relation to this gloomy weather, though! As you know, Groundhog Day was on Feb. 2, and Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow! You know what that means? You’ve guessed it, an early spring.
I, for one, cannot wait for the spring showers and flowers. Spring is such a beautiful time of year and is a time of growth that the Lord so graciously gives us. Hallelujah!
Isaiah 35:1 “The wilderness and the dry land shall be glad; the desert shall rejoice and blossom like the crocus; it shall blossom abundantly and rejoice with joy and singing.”
We had a small crowd for our last lunch of the month of January. We had 33 guests on the books and one takeout. It was a little rainy — maybe that was what kept the usual crowd away. But, hey, on the bright side, PTL for the rain! The river is actually looking a little swollen. We thank God for the moisture and the snow we’ve been getting off and on. I sure am not complaining.
Our cooks Terry Cade and Teawna Jewell made us some chili dogs, french fries, fresh green salad and chocolate birthday cake. Of course, I pigged out. I almost went back for seconds, but I decided against it. I didn’t want to be a glutton! Ha.
Our greeters were Linda Blakeslee, Kristi Guimont and Bodean Andersen. Jimmy Cole is out of commission for a bit from pneumonia. He is on the mends, though, thank goodness. Linda and Kristi checked in the guests, collected and counted the money. Bodean led us in the flag salute, made announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal.
We had Betty Richards present after her recovery from a fractured pelvis. We were so happy to have her back. We also had Sharon Livingston join us for lunch from Long Creek. The winners of the free meal tickets were Betty Richards and Judy Bustardo.
We will be having our sewing class on Feb. 23. It will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a potluck lunch at noon. You can come and sew, crochet or knit, or you can just come and hang out to visit. Bring your own project or you can work on something that the group is working on. Either way, it will be a fun day.
Well, to continue my story from the week prior, I would hear the little heifers bellowing when they knew I was coming to feed them in the morning. I don’t know when I realized that they weren’t doing that anymore. I also noticed their tummies looked quite wide. So, I decided to take a look around. That’s when I discovered that Joy had been getting into the hay! She was squeezing her head through and then had taught Annie, the other heifer, to do the same.
I was livid when I caught both of them with their heads through the panels feasting on the hay after putting more twine for prevention. You know the control freak in me was not going to allow that to continue. So, I spent over an hour reinforcing the twine horizontally and then vertically. I even pushed on it just to make sure that no head could squeeze through. Well, the next day, I heard hungry bellowing from the little heifers. Of course, I had to tell my husband that I had outsmarted the little heifers and they could no longer get to the hay.
He ruined my triumph when he declared, “You do realize you outsmarted some dumb animals?” Ouch, thanks honey.
Revelation 12:11 “And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto death.”
Well, we managed to make it through the first month of the New Year even if the government shut down. How about that? Just let you contemplate that for a bit.
Matt Goodwin led the flag salute, and Tom Roark asked the blessing. Carlos and Jay took care of the home deliveries. We had 51 names on the registration book, which is ably maintained by our faithful volunteer, Pam Howard. She was rewarded today by being the winner of the $10 in trade gift certificate provided by Huffman’s Select Market for the January birthday prize.
Before we started all that, Chairwoman Ginger called for a vote on the officers of the corporation. The motion was made, seconded and passed that the current officers and board of directors continue for another year. Have to be legal, you know.
Then we got down to which table would go first. This was a good one. The table that had the snowman that went to Florida to get warm was the chosen one and how could you tell? Because the only thing left of the snowman was his hat, eyes, nose, scarf, buttons and twig arms, which were all lying in a serving bowl. Har, har. This month will be all Valentine motifs. Hmmm. Moving right along to the meal: taco bake (with or without salsa), green salad, olives and baked peaches, either in a sauce or crisp for dessert. Very good meal. You need to come and see for yourself.
Lorna and Krystin brought Virginia Moore, Marilyn Randall, Thelma Kite and Gordon Sindt from the Blue Mountain Care Center.
Our oldest grandchild’s 17th birthday was this week. We have seven grandchildren. Thought that was pretty good until Carla announced that she had a new great-grandchild — her 15th! How do you keep track of all of them? I have to post and carry around a piece of paper that tells me all of their birthdays. I can do fairly well on the date, but the year eludes me. If I need to know, I ask the child. They always know down to one half-year. Do you remember that? How important it was that you were at least one half-year older than someone else?
Which brings up another subject: How did our ancestors keep track of time before calendars were invented? Why was it so important to keep track of time? You can ponder on those questions when you wake up in the middle of the night and can’t get back to sleep.
Be very thankful that you live in our little “banana belt” and not Chicago. This morning’s temperature there was -23 degrees Fahrenheit; ours was 25 degrees Fahrenheit and went up to 50. We have two more months of winter. Are you praying for snow? If not, do!
Isaiah 55:10,11 “As the rain and snow come down from heaven, and do not return to it without watering the earth and making it bud and flourish… so is my word that goes out from my mouth: it will not return to me empty but will… achieve the purpose for which I sent it.”
