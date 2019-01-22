JOHN DAY – Brrr, make this cold weather go away! I’m pretty sure I can speak for all of us when I say we are tired of the cold, dreary days that have taken hold of the town. On Jan. 14 our greeters were Ron and Dave who graciously welcomed our diners. Table service was provided by the Redeemer Lutheran Church; thank you for being so helpful and always serving with a smile! Bonnie and Francis delivered our meals to John Day and Mt. Vernon today; 40 regular and 40 frozen! Our winner of the Len’s Drug gift card was Grace Francis and Nancy won the two free lunches. Nadine fixed hoagies with all the trimmings, chips, spinach tortellini soup and cinnamon rolls.
Jeanette and Everett manned the greeter’s desk on Jan. 17 while Linda and Dennis Dickerson delivered the 43 meals. Sherry and her crew from Ye Olde Thrift Shop were our servers and we thank them very much.
The winner of two ceramic cats went to Amy Rude and Ray Rickerd. The free meal donated by Valley View Assisted Living went to Balbina Escudero who split it with Veanne; thank you for being so generous! The ladies from the First Christian Church joined us for lunch, which was such a delight.
Lunch was anonymously donated in the name of Curtis Pereira; his wife and some of the family came to have lunch with us. People have been so kind and generous lately and we couldn’t be more happy and thankful to live in such a wonderful community. Lunch consisted of bacon wrapped meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with bacon, rolls and blueberry peach tarts for dessert. Overall it was extremely delicious; good job kitchen crew!
I think we are all waiting for spring and warmer weather!
Song of Solomon 2:11-12 “For behold, the winter is past; the rain is over and gone. The flowers appear on the Earth, the time of singing has come, and the voice of the turtledove is heard in our land.”
MONUMENT – Our cooks, Terry Cade and Teawna Jewell, cooked us a bunch of different, and yummy, pizzas. We also got fresh green salad and tapioca pudding with whipped cream for dessert. We thank our cooks for cooking up our lunch! We had 40 guests on the books and five takeouts.
Our greeters were Jimmy Cole, Linda Blakeslee, Kristi Guimont and Bodean Andersen. Jimmy and Linda collected and counted the money, Kristi checked in the guests, Bodean led us in the flag salute, made the announcements, and prayed the blessing over our meal.
The winners of the free meal tickets were Dennis Abraham and Terry Bowlus and the winner for the Len's Drug gift card was Christian Yukawa.
Here is an announcement of change: the North Fork Café and Espresso Bar will be open Wednesday through Sunday; the hours are slightly changed also. They are working to get a phone line put in to handle the to-go orders.
Praise the Lord, we got some more rain that came our way! The only thing I'm not too fond of is the gooey, slippery mud. I will just count the blessing of the moisture we are receiving.
Well, to continue the story of the found dog, I put him in our kennel. I didn't know what else to do with him. I called all around and nobody knew who he belonged to. He was looking a little sad too; I was getting kind of worked about what to do with him. Somebody surely loved and took care of him he just looked too nice.
Well a few hours later, there was a knock at the door. Hallelujah! It was the owner. Apparently, the dog (whose name turned out to be Samson) was up nearby with his owner doing some work on that ranch and took off on him. He said he had taken off Samson's collar so he wouldn't get hung up. Boy, was Samson sure glad to see his owner! I think, secretly, I was more ecstatic that I didn't have to keep another dog. Ha! The owner was going around knocking at the neighbors' places looking for his dog. Since I called around, one of my neighbors directed him to our place. Whew, that was a relief.
I'm still waiting for Jill to have little kids. I'm pretty sure she is going to have twins again, if not triplets. I don't know if she is just fluffy or fat right now. LOL. I'm pretty sure that the gestation time for goats is five and a half months. She was with the two Billy goats all summer so she must be ready to deliver any day now. Bonnie seems ok with Jill; I've been locking them in the goat shed at night because there is apparently a few cougars running around. In fact, we found some pretty big paw prints about 50 ft. from our house out back. There was also some scat. They were definitely not our dogs' paw prints. I don't like that at all.
1 Corinthians 3:19-20 “For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God. For it is written, He taketh the wise in their own craftiness. And again, The Lord knoweth the thoughts of the wise, that they are vain.”
PRAIRIE CITY – We inaugurated a new program today: the entrée donation. An anonymous donor paid for the meat for our meal in memory of Blaine Kendall. If you would like to be a part of this new endeavor, please give us a call. The purchase of the entrée could be for any reason, so don’t feel constrained. Anyway, the meat was sticky chicken wings, and they were really good! Along with it was an Italian pasta salad, rice, fruit and a chocolate chip cookie. Now, if you examine that menu, you will notice that it was a multi-national meal served right here in little old Prairie City; how about that? There were 58 people that enjoyed it either in the Hall or at their home.
Drew Harmer led the flag salute and Tom Roark asked the blessing. The table that got to go through the serving line first had to answer the question of what was Frosty the Snowman’s nose made of? All the tables had snowmen (wishful thinking) with carrots for noses; our table had the special one that had a ‘button’ nose. Whee. Tom has a lot of fun figuring out these special table centerpieces.
We had lots of fun playing pinochle. The word is getting out so, if you want to play, come on down – or up, as the case may be.
The winner of the gift certificate donated by Chuck’s Little Diner was Leone Meador. Larry and Carlos took care of the home deliveries.
We want to extend our condolences to faithful volunteer Fran Bunch. Our prayers are with you.
We are also the recipient of a new food processor donated by the Pickle family; thanks a million. I know the kitchen crew really appreciates it.
Lorna and Krystin brought Marilyn Randall, Mary Crawford and Charlene Dean from the Blue Mountain Care Center.
We had a visit from Angel Carpenter, too. She came to do an interview with the Tai Chi lady, Crish. See, things happen in this building!
We finally got the YAP concert accomplished. It was two months late, but it got put on in fine style. All the participants did great, and there was a large turnout for this show. There will be another one May 10, so if you missed this one don’t worry! We want to thank the United Methodist Church for the use of their facilities to put on these programs; we really appreciate it. I want to thank all those who brought refreshment goodies; they were outstanding! A good time was had by all. New classes will begin Feb. 12. We did recruit two more chimers! More would be good, though. If each player only has two chimes, it makes it a lot easier to do the music. I think we each had four chimes to keep track of. Gets exciting sometimes!
Ex. 28:31-35 “Make the robe of… blue cloth… Make pomegranates of blue, purple, and scarlet yarn around the hem of the robe, with gold bells between them… the sound of the bells will be heard when he enters the Holy Place…”
