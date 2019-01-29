On Jan. 21, the greeter was Ron Dowes. A total of 32 meals were delivered by Rodney and David. Thanks, guys.
Our servers were from First Christian Church: Karen, Jan, Carol and Dusty, Grace and Dale Stennet.
Joe Pippen won the Len’s Drug gift certificate, and Don Porter won the free meals.
Our meal was clam chowder in bread bowls, cucumbers and tomatoes and cheesecake brownies for dessert.
A donation was from the estate of Carl Lino. Thank you so much.
On Jan. 24, there were 46 meals, plus two frozen meals, delivered to John Day and Mt. Vernon by David Turner, Jim Maple, Matt Jones, David Gill and Rodney. Thanks, guys. Our servers were from St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Walt Hall gave the blessing.
Karen won the Chester’s Thriftway gift certificate. Carol won two free senior meals. Two monkeys were won by Nadine and Chris.
The meal for lunch included pork chops smothered with mushroom sauce, stuffing, cinnamon apples, copper penny salad, dinner rolls and baked vanilla custard for dessert.
The seniors are having a closed bid on the pool table. Bids will be opened on Feb. 7, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
1 Corinthians 13:4-8 “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.”
Terry Cade and Teawna Jewell prepared our lunch of my favorite dish of Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner rolls and apple cobbler with ice cream. Oh, yes, this foodie was relishing in the yummy food. I think my stomach must be shrinking because I can’t seem to eat more. I want to eat more, but then I think I would be sick. Ha. We thank our hard-working cooks for their efforts in their culinary skills. We all were enjoying our meal immensely.
Our greeters were Linda Blakeslee, Kristi Guimont and Bodean Andersen. Jimmy Cole was sick and stayed home. Linda collected and counted the money with the help of Kristi. Bodean led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal.
We sang happy birthday to Terry Cade for her birthday was going to be the next day. We hope she had a wonderful day and enjoyed herself.
We had 51 guests on the books and nine takeouts. We had a group of ladies join us for lunch from Spray. They were Jean Hammel, Carolyn Adams and Ellen. Diane Britt also joined us from Pendleton.
The winners of the free meal tickets were Max Breeding and Donny Lippert.
Judy Harris shared with us that the Shelk Foundation, which generously donated funds to the Monument Senior Center to help purchase new kitchen equipment, featured Monument on their page story. If you would like to visit their site, this is the link: shelkfoundation.org. We thank them for their wonderful support of our little community.
After our fabulous lunch, I got a pain in my head. It grew into a full-blown sinus headache by the time I got home. I had my two little ones take turns rubbing and massaging my head (one of the benefits of having slaves, I mean children. Ha!). I was thinking, why is my head and sinus pounding? I checked the weather thermometer and saw that the barometric pressure was really high. Then, all of a sudden, some freaky snow storm came. Our ground was pretty much brown with no snow. But in less than two hours, the ground was completely white! The snowflakes that were coming down were huge.
By the time the storm had passed, we had, oh, I’d say about 6 inches of snow. When that snow finally hit, that was when my headache went away. Well, I did pop a couple of Tylenol pills too. All that pressure from the weather got to my sinuses, I guess. Two days later, it all melted away to sticky, gooey mud again.
So, we have two little heifer calves with some goats corralled and hay that is fenced off in there with panels. We put sheep fencing on the bottom so the goats couldn’t get at the hay. We tied baling twine, zigzagging it in the gaps. Well, one of the heifers is a sneaky girl. I shall have to continue next week, ran out of room.
Psalm 95:1 “O come, let us sing unto the LORD: Let us make a joyful noise to the Rock of our salvation.”
We had a goodly turnout for the dinner, despite the 6 inches of wet snow that blanketed our fair city. And those who didn’t want to get out in the white stuff had a meal delivered by Carlos and Jay. What a deal! That made 55 names on the registration book. Bruce led the flag salute, and Tom asked the blessing. Since it was close to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Tom opted for a crown for the snowman to indicate the table that went first through the serving line. He’s really getting with the program, isn’t he? What will Groundhog Day bring forth?
Since there are five Wednesdays in this month, we didn’t have a gift certificate to award. But we did give something away: a free meal. And Alaina DeHart was the recipient of that. So what did she eat? Ham hocks and beans, green salad, corn bread and a two-toned cupcake with frosting and crumbled Heath bar on top. Nice meal for this wintry day. Thanks to Amber and Dick for their good work.
Lorna and Krystin brought Arlita Arnett, Mary Crawford, Charlene Dean, Marilyn Randall and Gordon Sindt from the Blue Mountain Care Center. And Marilyn even found something on the little senior sale table that she wanted, so I put it on layaway for her. We aim to please.
Am busy writing new choir chime music for the new YAP term. Also am actively recruiting for more people. You don’t have to be able to read music to play. Does help if you can count and keep time, though. Har, har. Practice will be Mondays from 6-7 p.m. at the Humbolt School music room.
It has now been 171 years since gold was discovered in California leading to the American West gold rush, which led to the Canyon City excavations 14 years later. Those who study such things say that, if all the gold in the world were combined into one lump, it would result in a cube that measures 20 yards on each side. Somehow, that just doesn’t seem right, when the USA had to build a whole fort to keep all the government’s bullion in.
Then there is the story about the man who was trying to get St. Peter to let him in the pearly gates with all his golden hoard. St. Peter couldn’t understand why anyone would want to bring paving material with them…
Proverbs 22:1 “A good name is more desirable than great riches; to be esteemed is better than silver or gold.”
