JOHN DAY—How about that Demolition Derby? I didn’t go, but I heard it was a hoot! I can’t believe it is almost time for the 110th Grant County Fair. Time flies by when you’re having fun!
On July 22, there were 29 regular and 20 frozen meals delivered by the crew at Step Forward and Darlene and Suzanne. Our greeters were Chris and Mary, and the meal was served by our friends at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Thank you so much for spending your time with us.
Ron Dowse won the sundae donated by Dairy Queen, and Evon won the free meal.
Lunch was a delicious Reuben bake, California pasta salad, tropical fruit and a rhubarb cobbler for dessert. We are so incredibly blessed to have the cooks we do. We thank you all for providing us with such decadent meals every week. God bless.
We would like to also extend our thanks to Maddie and Emma for also helping to serve our meal. You girls are amazing.
This weather is taking somewhat of a toll on my beautiful plants. I have to water twice a day instead of just in the evening just to keep them alive. My poor black-eyed Susan will be full of flowers one minute, and then all of them will be gone the next. It is still climbing, though, so I’m thankful for that.
On Thursday, there was 46 total meals delivered by Step Forward and David and Matt. Greeters were Everette and Jeanette, and the servers for our meal were from St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. We have such amazing friends, don’t we?
We celebrated Christmas in July on Thursday so our door prizes were Christmas themed! Our winners were Warren Braendlein, Bonnie Hester, Elsa Spence, Barbara Comer, Gene Freshour, Carol Roe, Darlene Nodine and Marcice Paquel. The children who attended also got to go up to the table and get a gift.
Our delicious dinner of turkey with cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes with pan gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie for dessert was sponsored by Iron Triangle. Thank you so much for your generosity. The house was full! To say it was very good would be an understatement. It was fantastic!
Seems like a lot was going on this last week, but I have a feeling it is about to get crazier. I wonder what the fair will be like this year. The theme is “American Flare at our County Fair” so it should be quite exciting.
Romans 15:13 “Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”
MONUMENT—Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell prepared hamburgers, french fries, pasta salad and pudding for dessert. I am sure it was delicious. I was not present again for the lunch. I was at Camp Elkanah for the week. We thank our wonderful cooks for all their hard work.
Our greeters were Jimmy Cole, Linda Blakeslee, Kristi Guimont and Bodean Andersen. Jimmy and Linda collected and counted the money. Kristi checked in the guests and wrote down the announcements. Bodean led the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over the meal.
There were 55 guests on the books and 13 takeouts. The winners of the free lunch tickets were Bo Lawrence and Jimmy Cole. Judy Bustardo was the lucky winner of the Len’s Drug gift card.
Judy Harris had a petition to recall governor Kate Brown. There were frozen strawberry cups and hearing aid batteries available for free.
There is only one more Tuesday lunch for the month of July, and then we will be into the next month of August. Wow, time sure is flying by quickly. It seems like this summer has been extremely busy. I don’t know where the summer has gone. I hope August won’t be too busy.
So, I was gone last week to kids’ camp at Camp Elkanah. This year I was in charge of seven little girls. There was another leader in the cabin from another church who had three girls. The last day was hilarious. There were piles of clothing, water bottles and towels that were being displayed for their owners to come forward and claim. My co-leader was stating that she just couldn’t believe how so many people just left their things all over the place. That was when someone held up some pajama pants. I looked at them and said, “I have seen those pants before! They look familiar!”
That was when my co-leader let out a horrified cry. They were her pajama pants! I was laughing so hysterically and hard that I didn’t let out any sound at times. I had tears rolling down my face. My co-leader pulled her hood over her head to retrieve her pants and sat back down next to me. That was when she realized that her underwear was also in the lost and found pile (I am laughing again while typing this down). She refused to get her underwear. Ha.
Well, my hubby and my eldest held the fort while I was away with my two little ones. It is good to be back home and in my own bed. There is no place like home. I am thankful that my hubby let me go and took care of the farm. I hope that all the little kids felt the love of Jesus at the camp and that it made an impact on their lives and future. The times I got to go and serve have made an impact on my life for sure. May God be glorified through this camp.
1 Corinthians 15: 57-58 “But thanks be to God, who giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.”
PRAIRIE CITY—Have you noticed that there are still some spots of snow on the top of Strawberry Mountain? Hmm. Wonder if the road is open to the Indian Springs Trailhead?
Ginger led the flag salute, and Jack asked the blessing. Drew Harmer won the free meal. Carlos and Jay made the home deliveries. We had rhubarb to give away courtesy of Thomas Harris. Thank you.
For dinner today we had tacos with Southwestern rice and watermelon slices. Our dessert was banana cream pudding. I usually have trouble eating such fare, but I just gobbled it all down today because it tasted so good!
Lorna and Maria brought Gordon Sindt, Marilyn Randall and Charlotte Dean from the Blue Mountain Care Center.
Tom’s word for the day: I’ve learned that goldfish don’t like banana cream pudding (Age 5). Therefore, the table to go first through the serving line had a banana among the flower centerpiece. Har, har.
Ginger is preparing a survey for us all to peruse and opine on. So be ready to write. The tai chi lady is going to take a break during August so there will not be any sessions until the middle of September. Then she is going to do it in the morning. So you have been informed.
Our pinochle games had three 300 pinochle melds and 1,000 aces! Drew had to take a photo of that too. Only go to 1,500 points in four-handed, so that first game was really short!
Did you count how many things are going on in our little corner of the world last weekend? The swim meet, the Fiber Fest, the Demolition Derby, the cowboy concert and the golf scramble. Whew. Plus the “normal” weekend activities of the farmer’s market, yard sales, thrift stores, sports goings-on. Double whew. Think I’ll head for the hills.
Or back to the shop to continue my 20-plus years interrupted refinishing project. The shop stays cool in the morning so I can work there then. In the afternoon the sewing project gets an hour or so. Trying to get that out of the way so I can get to the new needlepoint and latch hook projects. When all else fails, there are a lot of good books I need to read.
Saw someone’s comment that their corn was “knee-high by the 4th of July.” Well, mine is trying! About 30 inches now. The mullein weed that I let grow is almost 5 feet. The beets, peas and cucumbers are doing well. Then there is the sorry tale of the carrots. I haven’t figured out why I can’t get them to grow here. Had no problem out at the ranch. Everything else seems to grow here, but those picky carrots are giving me a headache!
Proverbs 15:17 “Better a meal of vegetables where there is love than a fattened calf with hatred.”
