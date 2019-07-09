JOHN DAY—Greeters were Gregg and Bonnie. Lunch was finger steaks, mashed potatoes and cream gravy, wheat rolls and churros for dessert.
It was very good. Thanks, chefs.
Chris Yriarte, Mary Lou Horton and the folks from Step Forward delivered 27 meals and 36 frozen meals.
We had no meal on Thursday because of the Fourth of July.
We hope everyone had a good and safe weekend.
We are having Christmas in July on the 18th.
If you come, and we hope you will, please call and make a reservation to make sure you get a place to sit.
MONUMENT—
I can’t believe that summer is almost half over. Time sure is flying.
This month of July seems to be pretty busy, for me at least.
We’ve been having some freaky weather too over the course of these last couple of weeks. It’s very strange to me that we’ve not had one summer that has been the same weather since we’ve been here, and it has now been six years.
Yes, I’ve got six years of being an Oregonian under my belt and proud of it!
Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us some yummy and hearty spaghetti for our lunch.
We also had garlic bread and a fresh green salad, along with peanut butter cookies for our dessert.
We thank them immensely for all of their hard work.
Our greeters at the table were Jimmy Cole, Linda Blakeslee and Kristi Guimont. Jimmy and Linda collected and counted the money.
Kristi checked in all the guests. Bodean Andersen led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal.
We had 57 guests on the books and nine takeouts. Our visitors include many family and friends of Betty Breeding. Edward and Grace Baker of Lexington were present, along with Donna Thompson and Tom Wilson of Ione.
There were also a couple of ladies who came for lunch, Paula Long from John Day and Linda Smarr of Canyon City. Dick and Pam Wanous from Spray, who also like to join us for lunch, were present.
The winners of the free meal tickets were Donna Thomas, Darlene Forrest and Bill Nichols.
There was also a free special Fourth of July basket raffle, and the winner of that was Linda Blakeslee.
Here are announcements that you might want to make note of.
This month, there will be a board of directors election for the senior center coming up.
Rusty Baughmon and Larry Vogt are working on our new steamer table installation. Judy Harris’ sister Trish from Mitchell was present and had two quilt raffles going.
These benefit kids for their school supplies. We like to help each others’ communities. Mitchell also received all the unsold items from our rummage sale, and we don’t have to store everything. It is a win-win situation for everyone.
There is a Monument Senior Center firearms raffle going on, and the winner will be drawn at the Buckaroo Fall Festival in September for $400 toward any firearm at Nydam’s Ace Hardware in John Day.
In addition to the $400, Nydam’s donated a Vortex Crossfire 3-9 power scope valued at $200. Total value of the certificate is $600, no cash value.
Tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5. You do not need to be present to win.
You must pass a background check to purchase firearms. If you have any questions, you may contact Judy Harris at 541-932-2244.
Bobby Andersen will be working on a new front deck for the senior center from grant money, and he will be starting that after the Fourth of July.
Proverbs 31:30 “Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: But a woman that feareth the LORD, she shall be praised.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
Hope you had a great Fourth of July! Prairie City did itself proud with all the activities. Kudos to all who had a part in making the day memorable. The breakfast at the teen center was not your ordinary breakfast. Wowser, dowser!
I’ve never seen such a spread. What will they do for an encore? The parade organized by Taci and Anna was a success. Congratulations to all who participated. Our little entry got a second-place ribbon. Thanks to Delores, Del, Tom, Ruth, Ginger and Jay for their efforts. I jumped on the trailer after the PBC Ensemble did their singing for the veterans. Derrol asked did I see so-and-so or such-and-such. No. That’s the problem. When you are in the parade, you don’t get to see the parade. So if that’s all I have to complain about, then I don’t have any complaints, huh?
We had both boys and their families here at various times during the day. And I didn’t have to cook! A very big thank you to neighbors Vicki and Lee for the invitation to their potluck after the parade. ‘Twas wonderful!
We had our regular meal on Wednesday, July 3, and 46 diners came to get the holiday started with non-BQ food: beef barley or cauliflower soup, chef salad, a roll, chocolate chip cookies and cake. Most appreciated, Amber and Lacy.
The entrée provider today was Old West Federal Credit Union. Thank you so much.
Tom’s word for the day: I’ve learned that eating chocolate won’t solve your problems, but it doesn’t hurt anything either. Har, har. I’m so happy to know that.
The flag salute was led by Del Lake. Tom Roark asked the blessing. The gift card donated by Len’s Drug was won by Susan Harris. Carlos and Luann made the home deliveries.
Lorna and helper brought Marilyn Randall, Charlotte Dean and Gordon Sindt from the Blue Mountain Care Center.
Well, I do have one complaint: When did it become the thing to do to throw candy during a parade? I asked my grandkids which part of the parade they liked the most. Answer: the candy. If that’s the only thing that kids remember about a special parade, it makes me sad. You don’t see any candy being thrown during the Portland and Pasadena Rose Parades. The PCSC made up some little baggies with candy in them along with a note that invited you to come and eat a hot delicious meal with us on Wednesdays at noon. It is hard to believe, but there are some folks in the county who still don’t know that there are senior meals available at three different locations in the county during the week. This was one way for us to get the information out. OK. Off the soapbox.
Acts 16:34 “(He) brought them into his house and set a meal before them. ...”
