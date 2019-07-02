MONUMENT – Our cooks have been on a roll of making us very delicious meals. We got treated to pork chops, scalloped potatoes in Terry’s special gravy sauce, green beans, dinner rolls and chocolate cake. A bunch of us were asking what the sauce was and how was it made. Yes, it was that good, and we wanted to know, you know? We thank Terry Cade and Teawna Jewell for making us such a scrumptious meal and spoiling us all. We appreciate them very much.
Our greeters at the table were Jimmy Cole, Linda Blakeslee, Kristi Guimont and Bodean Andersen. Bodean led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal. Jimmy and Linda collected and counted the money, and Kristi checked in the guests. We thank our greeters for their help and volunteering.
We had quite a number of visitors join us. Jackie Sweek had her brother and his friend, Brian and Scott, from Hawaii present. We also had many friends from Spray who enjoyed lunch with us, and they were Dick and Pam Wanous, Carolyn Adams and Jean Hammel.
We had our friend Charlotte Barker return back from being away for a while, and we were happy to see her well and visit with her. The winner of the Len’s Drug gift card was Linda Abraham. The winners of the free meal tickets were Betty Breeding and Sharon Falls.
This summer seems to be going by very quickly. It is almost Independence Day! Don’t forget to come to the Monument Jubilee for the Fourth of the July. There will be lots of activities for the whole family to enjoy.
From 7-11 a.m. is the pancake breakfast at the park. At 7:30 a.m. is the 4-H Color Run. For registration, please contact Sahara at 541-934-2532. At 9 a.m. is the horseshoes games. It costs $5 to play, and the winner takes the 50/50 pot. The vendor booths will open at 9:30 a.m.
The Monument Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Family games and face painting will begin at 11 a.m. At noon will be the Pledge of Allegiance. At 1 p.m. will be the corn hole contest with a $5 entry fee, and the winner takes the 50/50 pot. There will be an apple-bobbing contest at 2 p.m., and there are prizes to be won. There will be duck race drops at the bridge and family games re-open at 3 p.m. There will be a dessert auction and live auction at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m. is the potluck dinner at the park; table services and drinks are provided. At 7 p.m. is the talent show, and there is bingo at the senior center. At 10 p.m. is the fireworks show at the river.
Hope you got all that information and found it helpful. Let us remember our fallen soldiers who paid dearly with their lives for our freedoms and for the veterans and our active military men and women serving presently. We live with many freedoms that most people don’t have and dream of. Let us not take for granted our blessings, but be thankful to our mighty God for this country.
1 Corinthians 1:27 “But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things, which are mighty;”
PRAIRIE CITY –
Had to turn on the heat again today so we could eat in comfort. And it is only six months until Christmas! Ah, yes. The weather in Grant County is always a topic for conversation. Hopefully by the Fourth of July, it will have evened out — not too hot and not too cold.
Which brings up the fact that we will be serving a meal on the day before, July 3. And the senior sales corner has some new items that you will be able to peruse on the third and the fourth. The back room (called the “cool room”) has a whole bunch of newly donated items for you to look through. Enter by the new door at the handicapped ramp to access the areas. All purchases are by reasonable donation. See you!
Today was June birthday recognition day, and I won by default. No one else signed up! So thanks to Huffman’s Market for my $10 gift certificate. I’m going to get something special this time. And doesn’t the front of the store look nice? Back to basics here. Tom and Jay made the home deliveries, Jay led the flag salute and Tom asked the blessing. Our entrée was provided by Len’s Drug.
Tom’s word of the day: I’ve learned that you cannot hide a piece of broccoli in a glass of milk — age 7. Therefore, the table that had a sprig of broccoli in their sunflower centerpiece case got to go first. And it was my table! Whoopee! Amber and Lacy served up hamburgers and all the fixin’s, a green salad, a potato salad, pork and beans and a strawberry-rhubarb crisp for dessert. We also had the joy of partaking of the birthday cake supplied by Driskill Memorial Chapel. Mmmm, good. Derrol was in Seventh Heaven; he just dearly loves rhubarb desserts, and I got a double dose of b-day cake. Double whoopee!
Assistant cook Lacy had her family here for dinner today. Also returning after several years to visit were Ralph and Sue Reeves. Lorna and Angie brought Gordon Sindt, Marilyn Randall and Mary Crawford from the Blue Mountain Care Center.
We have hit upon a nickname for our pinochle playing area: the “Casino Corner.” Har, har.
So people are traveling hither and yon and preparing for the Fourth. Hope to see you at the parade and in our senior sales rooms. We are very proud to have one of our lovely seniors, Carla Wright, be the grand marshal of the parade this year. Triple whoopee! Be sure to wave to her and Larry as they motor by. We are expecting son number one and family to come from Oregon City via Spokane and Moscow, Idaho, to be here for the Fourth. One thing that would stop them is if the government decided to have her citizenship ceremony during next (July 1-6) week. Hopefully they will have some lead time so we can all attend!
Philip. 3:20-21 “But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ, who by the power that enables Him to bring everything under His control, will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like His glorious body.”
