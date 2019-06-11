JOHN DAY –Rain, rain, go away, come back another day! Remember that nursery rhyme? Seems to be appropriate as of late. I think we need to stop acknowledging how nice the weather is, because it seems that every time we do it starts raining! All well, maybe this will hold off the fire season. Let us all pray for a pleasant summer with no fires!
On Monday, our greeter was Everette who manned the station alone. Thank you so much. There were 32 regular and 28 frozen meals delivered to our area by Step Forward and Mary Lou Horton and Virginia Miller. We also delivered 30 frozen meals to Long Creek, which made for a fun drive a little bit out of the way.
Our meal was delicious as always and was homemade chicken and noodles, peas and carrots, bread sticks, relish tray, watermelon and brownies for dessert. It was served to us by our dear friends at the Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary. Don Porter won the two free meals, Carol Roe won the gift card donated by Len’s Drug and Roberta Dowse won the candle. Congratulations, everyone!
I have beautiful flowers starting to appear! Bought a black-eyed Susan plant this weekend that will climb a trellis pretty soon. Wishing I had been able to plant vegetables, but now I fear it’s too late in the season. Who knows, with this crazy weather lately, I might still have a chance. I’m on the hunt for some flowers or plants that deer won’t touch. Our town deer aren’t afraid of anything, and I really don’t want all my hard work planting to go to waste. That is the next project: pulling weeds. I haven’t had much time to work on my yard, but I plan to start as soon as I can, maybe this weekend? Hmmm.
Our greeters were Jeanette and David, the dynamic duo! There were 40 total meals delivered by the crew at Step Forward as well as Joel and Joan Tayles and their granddaughter Morgan. It is always a pleasure to see new faces.
Lunch, which was roast pork tenderloin, dressing pan gravy, baby carrots, cheesy bacon spoon bread and Jello was sponsored by John Day Video Shoppe. We also had birthday cake for dessert, and it was sponsored by Driskill Memorial Chapel. We thank both of you for your contributions to our center.
The meal was served by Veanne, Jeanette and Heather. Thanks, girls, for filling in. The winner of the gift card donated by Chester’s Thriftway was Kay Cotham, and the sundae donated by Dairy Queen was won by Dolores. What a gracious and wonderful community we live in. We would not be able to do what we do without the support from each and every one of you. We give you our sincerest thanks.
2 Thessalonians 1:3 “We ought always to thank God for you, brothers and sisters, and rightly so, because your faith is growing more and more, and the love all of you have for one another is increasing.”
MONUMENT –
We had taco Tuesday for our meal. Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell prepared all the fixings along with the taco meat, refried beans, tortillas and chips. We also had fruit cocktail and chocolate brownies with frosting on top for our dessert. We are definitely blessed with great cooks and good food.
Our greeters were Jimmy Cole, Linda Blakeslee, Kristi Guimont and Bodean Andersen. Bodean led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal, Jimmy and Linda collected and counted the money and Kristi checked in the guests. We had 58 guests on the books and two takeouts. We also had quite a few visitors come through. Clarence and Sharon Harvey brought their daughter and grandson for lunch. We had Andy Shutz of Monument and Prineville, Jimmy Cole’s sister Sherry and Sherry’s childhood friend Mary Preston. Veanne was also present.
Veanne had an announcement about the health fair coming up on June 21. If anyone needs blood work or any other medical tests, they will be available. If you would like more information, please contact Veanne.
The nurse practitioner, Shawna Clark, will be at the Monument Senior Center seeing patients on Wednesday, June 12.
Bruce Kramer was the lucky winner of the Len’s Drug gift card. The free meal tickets were won by Dallas Helsley and Randy Sweek. A shoutout of thanks to Bruce Hansen who brought some of us those delicious, handpicked-that-morning strawberries from Sauvie Island. We appreciate you doing that for us! They sure were yummy. I froze some of mine for later to make jam and smoothies with.
Mike Voigt, wasn’t it just lovely coming over to Monument and seeing the beautiful hills, mountains and valleys all green and lush? I would imagine it to be picturesque and awe-inspiring. All of Eastern Oregon is just beautiful. I will have to make my way out to Strawberry Mountain and check it out.
Well, we are still having some freaky weather fronts coming through here. We had hot, sunny days, rain, hail, cold fronts (temps dropped to 38 degrees!) and all the in between. I was a bit worried about my tomato and pepper plants that I had planted, but I guess they are still alive, thank goodness. I’m very excited to see some bean plants coming up. Yes! My little snap and snow pea plants are growing as well. Praise the good Lord for all this rain to wet the earth. God is good, all the time!
While watering my raspberry patch, I saw the biggest, fattest and longest worm I have ever seen in my life! I am guessing it was a night crawler? The only strange thing was it was during the late afternoon when it came out. I picked it up and showed my little ones, and they were as excited as I was. My little girl even touched it; she has come a long way. In the beginning, she was terrified of bugs. Praise God for bugs.
Psalms 92: 1-2 “It is a good thing to give thanks unto the LORD, and to sing praises unto Thy Name, O Most High: To shew forth Thy loving kindness in the morning, and Thy faithfulness every night.”
PRAIRIE CITY –
Well, we got all the graduations taken care of, the ’62 Days taken care of and the Memorial Day weekends taken care of. So here comes summer! Felt like it today with our very warm temperatures. But just wait 24 hours — and we are back to cool spring. And that’s why you never leave home without a jacket!
Delores Scott led the flag salute, and Nancy Viggers asked the blessing. Carla was at the registration desk, and Jay and Carlos took care of the home deliveries. The Senior Advisory Council had one of their semi-annual meetings here. If you are a senior citizen and have any problems, they are willing and able to help you. So don’t be afraid to ask. They have all the info on where to get assistance.
While the council was having their meeting, we were having our pinochle time. It took all two hours to finish just one game! That usually doesn’t happen. We started using a new deck of cards last week in the hope that we would get better hands. After this session, we concluded that maybe we better go back to the old deck! That’s what is fascinating about a card game. Everything depends on the way the cards come to you. The skill comes in how you use what you have been dealt. So there’s my moral of the day. Tom’s thought for the day: A merry heart does good like medicine. So the table that had a heart in their decorative centerpiece got to go first to the serving table.
Veanne will be here on June 12 to do preregistrations for the health fair on June 21. The food service/building inspector came by this morning too, and we passed 100%! And there has not been any water coming through the ceiling since the roof was repaired. Hooray! Lorna and Shauntele brought Gordon Sindt, Thelma Kite, Marilyn Randall and Charlotte Dean from the Blue Mountain Care Center. Our meal today started with sausage and peppers, went on to macaroni with meatballs and sauce, added a green salad and a slice of bread. Dessert was a pear pie crumble. Then Alex Dabalos brought in a vanilla cake to share, so you could have two desserts! They were both delicious too.
Then to top everything off, a whole bunch of houseplants were brought in to be given away from a person who is moving out of the county. And they all found new homes! You just never know what will transpire here on a meal day! New items for the senior sales came in too. And if none of that piques your interest, there’s still the library. Got started on the garden. Managed to get the cucumbers planted at least. Then discovered that there were two beautiful yellow irises about to bloom. Don’t remember any being there before. Have to inspect the photo album. You remember what that is, a book you put photos in that you can hold in your hands.
1 Thess. 5:15-17, 21-22 “… be kind … be joyful … pray … give thanks… test everything. Hold to the gold… avoid… evil.”
