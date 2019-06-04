JOHN DAY—I am loving this beautiful sunshine. Warm enough to be outside gardening but not so hot that you don’t want to leave your cool house.
This next weekend is supposed to be slightly cooler, but hopefully that will change and we can really start getting into summer. After all, summer officially begins on June 21.
This week, our greeters were Bonnie and Everett, and there were 41 total meals delivered by David, Harvey, Marylou and Gloria.
We are blessed to have such selfless people working with us every week.
Our meal was served by some wonderful volunteers from the Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary.
The meal, which was hamburger steaks with onions and mushrooms, mashed potatoes and gravy, cascade blend vegetables, dinner rolls, relish tray with peanut butter celery sticks and olives, and a parfait for dessert, was sponsored by the folks over at Land Title of Grant County.
Thank you for being so generous and for supporting our center. We only had one meal this week, which gave our cooks a much-needed rest after providing us with such scrumptious food every week!
The winner of the drawing for a free meal was Gloria, and Nadine Smith won the gift card donated by Chester’s Thriftway. Congratulations!
I think it is safe to buy hanging flower baskets now, if you haven’t already. Every time I’ve left my house the last week it has been 54 degrees — at 7:30 a.m., no less. I’m trying to decide what all to plant in these coming weeks. I’m thinking of getting a trellis and planting clematis that can grow and creep up beside my house. I also need to pull some weeds soon and put down weed killer.
I have so many plans for this coming month in terms of working outside. What better way to praise the Lord than working outside in his creation?
Romans 96:11-12 “Let the heavens be glad, and let the earth rejoice; let the sea roar, and all that fills it; let the field exult, and everything in it! Then shall all the trees of the forest sing for joy.”
Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell prepared one of my favorite menu items: Salisbury steak! Well, Terry called it a different name, but to this foodie, it’s Salisbury steak. Along with Salisbury steak, we were served grilled onions and mushrooms, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and peach cooler cake. Oh, I was so happy. We thank Terry and Carrie for their cooking and preparations to serve us such a delectable meal.
Our greeters at the table were Jimmy Cole, Linda Blakeslee, Kristi Guimont and Bodean Andersen. Jimmy and Linda collected and counted the money, and Kristi checked in the guests. Bodean led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal.
We had 42 guests on the books and 10 takeouts. The winners of the free meal tickets were Judy Harris and Miranda Hoodenpyl. We also sang the “happy birthday” song to Karen Stubblefield to help celebrate her birthday.
Don’t forget the third annual rummage sale going on June 13, 14 and 15. You may donate gently used and clean clothing if you would like. The committee asks that the clothing be washed and clean beforehand so they save time by not having to wash them. There are going to be lots of items for sale. I am pretty sure you will find some kind of treasure item.
The Monument 4th of July Jubilee is also coming up. Mark that on your calendar. There will be games, a talent show, food, booths and, of course, the greatest fireworks show on this side of the state! Yes, I believe that we can boast about our fireworks show because it really is that good.
I know this is kind of far in the future, but you know how time flies when you are having fun. Mark your calendars as well for this important event: the Buckaroo Fall Festival. It will be held Sept. 21. You won’t want to miss this event at all, nope, nope, not at all.
The library books are all back on the shelf thanks to Bob and Sylvia Cockrell. We thank them for all that they do for our little town and community.
We had a great ribbon-cutting ceremony at the park on Friday night. The girls from the Monument School for Skills USA had finished their project, putting in a much-needed walkway at the Monument Park. There was also a photo op with the girls, Mrs. Engle and the Monument City Council. They had invited everyone in town, served free hot dogs and hamburgers and cut the ribbon in celebration of their finished work. Michelle Engle, the girls and parents prepared and provided for this event.
The girls will go to Kentucky this summer to compete with other students around the United States. Aubrey Bowlus, Kyla Emerson and Miranda Cook won first place for the state competition and will go on for the nationals in the next month of July.
We wish them luck and we are proud of them.
Lamentations 3:22-23 “The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
Our birthday meal entrée was provided by Amy at Prairie City Antiques and Fine Jewelry in memory of her late neighbor, Billy Drinkwater.
Stepson John Bogue and wife, Irene, honored us with their presence on this special occasion. Miss hearing Billy yodel!
The flag salute was led by Joe Phippen, and Carla Wright asked the blessing. Carlos and Luann made the home deliveries.
There were four birthday contenders: Irene Bogue, Marilyn Randall, Gordon Sindt and Frances Preston.
Frances was the winner of the drawing for the $10 in trade gift certificate donated by Huffman’s Select Market. Driskill Memorial Chapel supplied the delicious birthday cake for us to partake of on this special day.
Thanks so much!
The first table to go through the serving line today was the one with the long red banner on it in honor of this past Monday’s Memorial Day.
And we did partake of beef stroganoff over noodles, green bean casserole, green salad, chips, bread, muffins and the cake.
Wowser, dowser. What a meal! First timers were Don Moles and Casey Wood.
Welcome, and come again. Lorna and Shauntele brought Marilyn and Gordon from Blue Mountain Care Center.
The rain is nice, but I would like to get the garden planted without fear of it being washed away by the storms.
But then I think of all the tornadoes and floods back in the Midwest and am content to wait just a little longer.
I have heard some who did plant, and the seedlings are not happy.
My irises are blooming as are the yellow (wild) roses. Still haven’t got the grape vine support figured out.
Too windy and rainy! And if we didn’t have the weather to complain about, what would we talk about? Har, har.
For his holiday, Derrol took a couple of passengers and went to Sumpter and Malheur City.
Purpose was to see the country that was involved in the El Dorado Ditch business.
It was supposed to be for helping gold miners, but ended up being used for agricultural purposes. To look at the country now, it’s hard to see either enterprise flourishing.
Then there’s the Sumpter Dredge. We can’t understand why they would tear up that lovely valley. But it was a job, and jobs were hard to come by back then.
Wonder what future generations will say about what happened on our watch — the ocean full of plastic, etc. ‘Tis a conundrum.
Found out what “crappie skirts” are.
They are little, tiny hula skirts you put on your fishhook to wiggle and attract the crappies.
OK, now you know. Some fishermen call them “jigs.” Anyway, it is something to get the poor little fishy lured close to the hook in order to get caught.
Luke 11:4 “… And lead us not into temptation.” Matthew 26:41 “Watch and pray so that you will not fall into temptation. The spirit is wiling, but the body is weak.”
