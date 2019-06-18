Finally, some decent weather. Can you believe that summer begins on Friday? This year is flying by so fast. I think that my new flowerbed is about ready to build. I have to find the time to actually weed the area I want to use and put new soil down. I think I will outline the bed with bricks so that it is distinguishable from the rest of my yard. Hmmm.
On Thursday our greeters were Darlene and Everett, and there were 37 meals delivered by Mike and Patty and the crew at Step Forward. Our delicious meal was served by the folks over at Cornerstone Christian Church. Thank you. We are always so delighted to see your smiling faces in our center. Our meal was in celebration of Father’s Day and was pot roast with mashed potatoes and pan gravy, green beans with ham and onions, broccoli salad with strawberry vinaigrette and apple pie for dessert.
We thank our wonderful cooks for always making such amazing food for us! What would we do without you?
The winner of the Chester’s Thriftway gift card was Dusty. Linda won the free meals, and Tom won two Father’s Day gifts for the most children and the farthest away. Congratulations, everyone!
I’m thinking about planting a lavender bush. Well, I shouldn’t say thinking about, considering I’ve already bought one. Oops, couldn’t pass it up! I want to put it in the new flowerbed by my front door. I probably won’t plant anything else by it, though. Lavender bushes get huge once they’re fully grown. I’ll have a pleasant scent coming through my windows and screen door once it’s in bloom. Did you see that Len’s Drug had hanging baskets of succulents? I sure did. Now I have a lavender bush and a hanging basket.
On Monday our greeters were Darlene and Gregg, and there were 30 regular and 28 frozen meals delivered by Step Forward and Frances and Nancy. Buz won the Len’s Drug gift card, and Betty won the two free meals.
Lunch was Italian wedding soup, pasta with meatballs, spring salad, grilled bread, tomato tarts and fruit crepes for dessert. How amazing does that sound? Trust me, it was great.
James 1:17 “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.”
MONUMENT—
Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made for us another delectable meal. We were served country-fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner rolls and apple pie with vanilla ice cream. Now did that just make your mouth water? Yes, it was indeed a most satisfying meal. Thank you, ladies, for preparing our food!
Our greeters at the table were Jimmy Cole, Linda Blakeslee, Kristi Guimont and Bodean Andersen. Bodean led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over the meal. Jimmy and Linda collected and counted the money, and Kristi checked in all the guests.
The winner of the Len’s Drug gift card went to Linda Abraham. Bob Blakeslee and Roger Lawrence both won the free meal tickets. We had 50 guests on the books and six takeouts.
FYI, there are free seed potatoes at the post office. Please help yourself to these for your garden. It is not too late to plant them.
We helped to celebrate Dorothy Jordan’s birthday by singing the “Happy Birthday” song to her. Hope she was tickled.
Mark your calendars. There will be a celebration of life for Jimmy Mael on June 22. It will be held at the Monument cemetery at 11 a.m. with a potluck following at the senior center.
There will be two seats that will be vacant and need to be filled for the Monument Senior Center board. If you feel led to serve, please come to one of their meetings.
The 4th of July Celebration at Monument Park will be here very soon. There are lots of things that are going to be happening that day. Just to name a few, bingo will be at 7 p.m., and there will be games, auctions, a talent show, contests and, of course, the awesome fireworks show. You won’t want to miss this. There will be a dessert auction for that day, and all the proceeds will help pay for the fireworks show. If you would like more information about the 4th of July, wish to set up a booth or anything else, please contact Lonnie Lawrence or Kristi Guimont.
We want to thank all our volunteers for helping to serve and give their time to our senior center. We thank Doug Sweek for mowing the lawn. We thank Bob and Sylvia for their many hours put in for putting back the library and other work around the senior center.
The Monument vacation Bible school is happening from June 24-27. Your kids won’t want to miss out on this event.
Looks like summer is in full swing already, even though it hasn’t officially started yet. Ha. My hubby said that the longest day of the year is just a few more days away. And then guess what? The days will start to get shorter every day. Say what? Yup, it’s true! Weird right?
Watch out for mosquitoes. They are out and about looking for victims. One went to town on my left leg already. I got nine bites, and they are itchy, itchy, itchy.
Psalms 34:1 “I will bless the LORD at all times: His praise shall continually be in my mouth.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
The tables were set for Father’s Day. So why was that different than for any other day? ‘Cause the centerpieces were all sorts of tools! Wrenches, brushes, tape measures, screwdrivers, pliers, paint rollers, paint scrapers, screen tool, pry bar, hammers, pipe wrench, wire cutters/strippers and the table that got to go first through the serving line had a chainsaw. I’d hate to have to diagram that sentence! Now that was not so unusual, but the type of chainsaw it was made it special. Tom had received it as a gift years ago. It was a hacksaw frame with a short length of chain for a blade. Ergo, a chainsaw. Har, har. Tom also brought beautiful bouquets of irises from his yard for the tables. Then he provided special peppermint ice tea for us. I had him open the little window in the supply room, and he got to use one of the tools he brought!
Carla led the flag salute, and Tom asked the blessing. Jay and Carlos took care of the home deliveries. The entrée today was made possible by the generosity of John Day True Value.
Thank you so much. The winner of the gift certificate donated by Valley View Assisted Living was Larry Wright. Veanne and Lisa were available to preregister those who wished to attend the health fair, which is Friday, June 21.
We were happy to see former residents Sandi and Bill Newell along with Leo Placencia who came to dinner today. Lorna and Shauntele brought Marilyn Randall and Mary Crawford from the Blue Mountain Care Center.
So our meal for Father’s Day was a hearty one of meat loaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, creamed corn, zucchini/onions, mac and cheese, bread and a choice of four different kinds of dessert. Talk about stuffed! Good work, Amber and Lacy. Just want to let you know that it was cool and comfortable in the ol’ hall ‘cause we got the swamp cooler hooked up, and it worked fine.
The pinochle players managed to get almost three games in, and Delores managed to garner the 300-pinochle meld two times! That certainly makes the game go faster!
We want to thank Prospector Ice for their generous donation each month of bags of ice for our drinks bar.
We really appreciate it. We also want to recognize those who do other jobs around the premises: Carlos and Derrol for keeping the grass clipped; Carol and Bonnie for after-meal cleanup; and Ginger, Carla and Del for filling in where needed. Many hands make the task finish faster, right?
A little birdie told me that our senior sales corner will be getting a new load of goodies in the near future, so be sure to check it out.
There was a typo in last week’s scripture verse. Don’t know if it was me or the paper, but I feel compelled to correct it, OK? Should have read: “hold to the good,” not “gold.” One letter can make a lot of difference, huh?
Thank you.
Prov. 23:24 “The father of a righteous man has great joy; he who has a wise son delights in him.”
